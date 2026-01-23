Quantum Computing Aktie
WKN DE: A2NB6G / ISIN: US74766W1080
|
23.01.2026 07:15:00
The Simple Reason Why I Won't Buy Quantum Computing Stocks in 2026
2025 will go down as the year quantum computing stocks went mainstream.The sector was virtually unheard of through much of 2024, but a milestone achievement by Google with its Willow quantum chip in December of that year set off a gold rush into the futuristic technology.While Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) didn't move much on the news, pure-play quantum computing stocks like IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS), Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI), and Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) all soared in the aftermath of Google's update. The chart below shows the impact of that event and how the stocks have done since then.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
