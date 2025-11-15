International Aktie
WKN DE: A0LC2G / ISIN: GB00B188SR50
15.11.2025 13:07:00
The Starlab International Space Station Just Added a Big U.S. Defense Contractor to Its Team
Twenty-seven years in the making, costing as much as $150 billion in present-day dollars to construct, and built by a coalition of 16 separate nations (the U.S., Russia, Japan, Canada, and the European Union predominantly), the International Space Station (ISS) isn't just a marvel of engineering -- it's a marvel of international cooperation.With construction first starting way back in the 20th century, however, ISS is getting a bit long in the tooth, and with plans in place to dispose of the space station after 2030, multiple projects to build a replacement are already in motion. At last report, at least four separate teams of U.S. companies have expressed interest in building an ISS replacement. Of these, however, only one group enjoys truly "international" support: Starlab.Starlab welcomed a new teammate this month. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
