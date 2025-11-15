Sharp Aktie
WKN: 855383 / ISIN: JP3359600008
|
15.11.2025 10:02:00
The Stock Market May Do Something Last Seen During the Great Recession. A Sharp Decline Could Follow.
November has historically been the best month for the U.S. stock market. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) has added an average of 2.2% during November since 1980, which is a full percentage point more than the next closest month, according to Argus Research.However, the S&P 500 has declined over 1.2% month to date due to festering concerns about the economy and stock market valuations. That disappointing start puts the index on pace for its worst November since the Great Recession in 2008, and history says that the index may be headed for bear market territory.Here's what investors should know.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Sharp Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
09.11.25
|Ausblick: Sharp gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
06.11.25
|ITV blames late Budget for sharp fall in advertising (Financial Times)
|
26.10.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Sharp stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
24.10.25
|Criminals using AI are driving sharp rise in UK fraud cases (Financial Times)
|
14.10.25
|AI investment boom shielding US from sharp slowdown, says IMF (Financial Times)
|
16.08.25
|US credit spreads hit lowest level this century after sharp rally (Financial Times)
|
16.08.25
|US credit spreads hit lowest level this century after sharp rally (Financial Times)
|
07.08.25
|Ausblick: Sharp mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)