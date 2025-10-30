AMD Aktie

AMD für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 863186 / ISIN: US0079031078

30.10.2025 10:30:00

The Unexpected Bull Case for AMD Stock

As investors focused on artificial intelligence (AI) know, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) stock has been on fire in recent weeks. Deals with companies such as OpenAI and Oracle affirmed its critical role in the AI industry, and if the past gains of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) are any indication, AMD may have significantly more room to run.More importantly to investors, AMD's success also aligns with critical investment advice from one of the more prominent investors of the late 20th century. Not only does that advice apply today, but it could also help make AMD one of the more successful AI stocks in the coming years, and here's why.Image source: Advanced Micro Devices.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
