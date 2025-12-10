:be Aktie
These 2 Magnificent Seven AI Stocks Might Be Offering Investors a Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunity Before the New Year.
The Magnificent Seven technology stocks have powered the S&P 500 through this bull market so far -- that's because investors like their solid, well-established businesses and their promise in the high-potential artificial intelligence (AI) market. Some are bigger AI players than others, but they all are participating to some degree in this technology. Investors are enthusiastic about AI because it may supercharge earnings and stock performance over time.And, as mentioned, the stock performance already has started, with the Magnificent Seven stocks each advancing in the double- or triple-digits over the past three years. This is great, but it's resulted in one thing that may be holding investors back from buying at least certain players right now: Stocks have become more expensive.In fact, some analysts and investors have even worried about an AI bubble. Those concerns weighed on the S&P 500 in the early weeks of November, though tech companies' earnings reports and comments on demand haven't supported the idea of a bubble taking shape. Earnings have climbed, and companies have spoken of high demand for AI products and services.
