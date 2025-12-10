:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
10.12.2025 17:05:00
These Could Be 3 of the Best Stocks to Own in 2026
With less than three weeks left in the year, the S&P 500 is thriving, up nearly 17%. Will it be able to manage a fourth year of double-digit gains in 2026? There's no way to know. What investors should be focused on instead is making sure their portfolios are well diversified with growth stocks to benefit from strong gains and solid value stocks to fortify their positions if there's market volatility.With that in mind, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG), Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU), and Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) are three stocks that offer strong growth opportunities in 2026 and beyond.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!