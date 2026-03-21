Biotech Holdings LtdShs Aktie
WKN DE: 925970 / ISIN: CA0909381018
|
21.03.2026 23:55:11
This Biotech Was Quietly Bought Before a $58 Per Share Takeout
On February 17, 2026, FCPM III Services B.V. disclosed a buy of 1,489,096 RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) shares, an estimated $46.24 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 17, 2026, FCPM III Services B.V. increased its stake in RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) by 1,489,096 shares during the fourth quarter. The estimated value of the new shares acquired was $46.24 million, based on the average unadjusted closing price for the quarter. At quarter-end, the total value of the position had risen by $53.22 million, reflecting both the trading activity and changes in RAPT’s share price.RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of oral small molecule drugs for cancer and inflammatory conditions. The company's strategy centers on advancing novel CCR4 antagonists and kinase inhibitors through clinical trials to address significant unmet needs in immunology and oncology.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!