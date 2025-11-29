:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
29.11.2025 17:05:00
This Contrarian Play Could Be Your Best Investment of 2026
Most investors focus on either growth stocks or value stocks. But the best investments offer both growth and value. Right now, there's one exciting growth stock trading at a rock-bottom valuation. If you've been looking for chance to buy into the next Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), this could be your best opportunity yet.What propelled Tesla from a scrappy upstart to a $1.2 trillion behemoth? There were many catalysts to Tesla's historic rise. But I'd argue that the company's best move over the past two decades was the release of its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles. Today, most of Tesla's revenue still comes from vehicle sales. And most of its vehicle sales come from just two models: the Model 3 and the Model Y. Without those two models, Tesla simply wouldn't be the behemoth it is today.Why were those two models so pivotal to Tesla's growth? Most car buyers aim to spend less than $50,000 on their next vehicle purchase. Before the launch of the Model Y and Model 3, Tesla only had models priced at $70,000 or above. When equipped with certain options, the price of those models could easily surpass $100,000. By offering vehicles that cost under $50,000, Tesla was able to tap into tens of millions of new potential buyers. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
