This Fund Bought $38 Million of Celcuity as Stock Surges on Investigational Cancer Drug Results
New York City-based Apis Capital Advisors disclosed a new position in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC), acquiring 776,000 shares valued at $38,334,400 as of September 30, according to an SEC filing submitted on November 14, 2025.According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated November 14, Apis Capital Advisors, LLC initiated a new position in Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC), purchasing 776,000 shares during the third quarter. The stake was valued at $38.33 million as of September 30 and accounts for 8.5% of the fund’s $452.7 million in reportable U.S. equity assets.Top holdings after the filing: Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
