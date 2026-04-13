BILL Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2PWWA / ISIN: US0900431000
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13.04.2026 12:38:00
This IRA Rollover Mistake Could Trigger a Massive Tax Bill
If you have an IRA and want to roll it over to another retirement account, there's some good news: It's entirely doable. However, a rollover is not without risk. Consider this a primer on the regulations governing the 60-day rule and how you can protect your assets.Image source: Getty Images.The biggest mistake you can make when rolling one retirement account over to another involves the 60-day rule. Any time you take a distribution from your IRA with the intention of putting the money in another account, you have precisely 60 days to complete the transfer. If you miss that deadline by even a single day, the IRS considers the entire distribution taxable income.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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