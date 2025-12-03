XRP-Token von Ripple: Mehr als nur eine weitere Kryptowährung -w-

Going Aktie

Going für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A40KXC / ISIN: DE000A40KXC8

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
03.12.2025 12:00:00

This Is My Highest Convinction Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Going Into 2026

In this video, I will talk about the recent updates regarding Nebius (NASDAQ: NBIS) and explain why this is my largest AI position. Watch the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.*Stock prices used were from the trading day of Nov. 28, 2025. The video was published on Nov. 28, 2025.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Going Public Media AG Nach Kapitalherabsetzungmehr Nachrichten