This Overlooked Grid-Technology Stock Could Be Your Ticket to Millionaire Status

Grid technology company Hubbell (NYSE: HUBB) has delivered a total return of 425% over the past 10 years, assuming dividends were reinvested. That's an annualized return of roughly 18%.

Put another way, $10,000 invested in Hubbell a decade ago would be worth more than $52,000 today. And Hubbell could have plenty of runway left.

If you're unfamiliar, the company makes equipment that keeps electricity moving through the grid, including connectors, insulators, arresters, switches, and other components used in transmission, substations, and distribution networks. Its Utility Solutions business generated about $3.7 billion in sales last year. This puts Hubbell directly in the path of one of the biggest infrastructure investment cycles in decades.

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