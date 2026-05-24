Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
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24.05.2026 14:00:00
This Quantum Computing Company's Backlog Just Increased Nearly 2,000%
Quantum computing is coming along faster than most realize. Multiple companies are developing several exciting technologies, but some have already brought quantum computing to real life in niche applications.D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS) already has viable quantum computing technology that can be used in optimization problems. It has already seen its products be deployed in some applications, and there could be more coming.D-Wave just received a huge order for one of its computers, and this could be a sign of things to come.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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