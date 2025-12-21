:be Aktie

This Rare Signal Says Emerging Markets Could Be Entering a Multi-Year Outperformance Cycle
If asked to invest their money into anything right now, how many would choose the S&P 500, the Nasdaq-100, or one of the "Magnificent Seven" stocks? Odds are, quite a few! Outside of Bitcoin and gold, this is pretty much all the financial media talks about these days.But believe it or not, there are opportunities outside of that narrow slice of the financial markets. One of the biggest outperforming groups of 2025 that may have completely slipped under your radar is international stocks.Thanks to improving fundamentals, falling interest rates, and a weaker dollar, the iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEMKT: IEMG) and the iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEMKT: IEFA) have returned 28.5% and 30.4% year to date through Dec. 16. That far outpaces the 16.9% return of the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF over the same time frame.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
