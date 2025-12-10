:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
10.12.2025 08:05:00
This Semiconductor Stock Will Be the Surprise Artificial Intelligence (AI) Winner of 2026. Here's How Much It Could Soar Next Year
Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL) may not be the first artificial intelligence (AI) semiconductor company that investors may consider for their portfolio. After all, there are bigger companies in this niche that have been growing at terrific rates, driven by the massive deals that they have been inking with hyperscalers and AI companies.Even Marvell's stock price performance hasn't been particularly strong in 2025. Shares of the company that designs custom processors and networking chips are down 10% this year. That's a massive underperformance, considering the PHLX Semiconductor Sector index has gained an impressive 46% this year.Marvell stock's underperformance, however, doesn't seem justified. What's more, the company's latest results make it clear that it is indeed making a name for itself in the AI chip market. In fact, it won't be surprising to see this semiconductor stock stepping on the gas in 2026. Let's see why that may be the case.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!