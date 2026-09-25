This Stock May Be the Best Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Quantum Computing Investment

Stocks that offer exposure to both the quantum computing and artificial intelligence (AI) themes may not be common, but there are a handful of companies that have their hands in both of those developing technologies. One of them is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and it may be the most intriguing investment option of the bunch.

Nvidia has told investors that it isn't working on its own quantum computing unit. Instead, it's choosing to focus its resources on traditional computing, even as it recognizes that quantum computing is likely to become a significant part of the future. The tech giant is convinced that most useful quantum computing will happen in hybrid environments, with quantum computers handling the highly specific processing tasks that only they can accomplish, supported by traditional computer servers doing the rest.

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