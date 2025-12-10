:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
10.12.2025 16:22:00
This Stock Used to Be My Largest Investment: Here's Why I Just Sold All My Shares Before the End of 2025
Let's rewind the clock five years, to the end of 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic was still a disruptive force in everyday life, and the stock market was rising rapidly after major economic stimulus and optimism that life would return to normal.My portfolio also looked very different than it does today. In fact, my largest investment at the time was a company called Boston Omaha Corporation (NYSE: BOC), an emerging conglomerate that drew comparisons to an early stage Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B).Fast-forward to the present time, and let's just say that things didn't go as well as I would have liked. In fact, after paring down my position a few times over the past couple of years, I finally sold the rest of my position in Boston Omaha a couple of weeks ago. Here's why.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!