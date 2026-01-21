:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
21.01.2026 19:15:00
This Underappreciated Stock Could Be Entering Its Next Growth Phase
This Underappreciated Stock Could Be Entering Its Next Growth Phase

All the focus in the auto industry lately seems to be focused on electric vehicles (EVs). But my favorite automotive stock only makes a single EV for its largest market and is spending its research and development (R&D) money on new twin-turbo V8-powered sports cars.It's Toyota Motor (NYSE: TM), and while it admittedly spent the 2010s as a producer of boring, reliable commuter cars, in the 2020s it has become one of the most dynamic and exciting names in the auto industry. Despite that, it's overlooked as investors seek out companies focusing on EV development.Why am I bullish on Toyota? Well, I will admit that part of the reason is that my attainable dream car is an MK V Supra. But there are other reasons, too. Read on, and I'll tell you.
