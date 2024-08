This Undervalued Stock Could Join Alphabet in the $2 Trillion Club

Advertising giant Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is among the largest companies in the world. Its market capitalization temporarily dropped below $2 trillion (it's at $1.97 trillion) on Monday as the broader market had a rough day. Still, it remains fourth on the list of companies by market cap and recent market movements suggest it could get back up above $2 trillion soon. Alphabet reached this position thanks to its impressive share of the global digital advertising market, especially because of the popularity of its Google Search engine.However, Alphabet is not the only bigwig in the global digital ad space. Together, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) and Alphabet controlled roughly half of the $300 billion in global digital ad spending last year.Not surprisingly, Meta Platforms is another tech giant that is among the world's most valuable companies, with a market cap of $1.25 trillion. This puts it seventh on the list of companies by market cap globally. However, it won't be surprising to see Meta Platforms eventually join Alphabet in the $2 trillion market cap club.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool