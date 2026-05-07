Winners Aktie
ISIN: US97478A1060
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07.05.2026 04:30:00
This Wall Street Analyst Has a Simple Method for Finding the Next Chip Stock Winners. Will It Pay Off?
Citrini Research may not be the household name that Goldman Sachs, but the macro-focused research firm made a name for itself earlier this year with a blog post entitled, "The 2028 Global Intelligence Crisis."That thought experiment outlined a theoretical dystopian future where AI destroys jobs and transforms the modern economy. The blog post also gave a convincing narrative of how software stocks could get upended by AI, and the software-as-a-service sector plunged on the news as it captured the zeitgeist of investor fear at the moment.Now, in a post on X, Citrini dropped a theory about how to find the top chip stocks, which is simply to look for the ones that haven't surged yet.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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