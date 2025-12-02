Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
|
02.12.2025 09:16:18
Time running out to save Glencore Merafe ferrochrome
MERAFE Resources said it planned to retrench staff at its Wonderkop and Boshoek ferrochrome smelters on December 8 after a proposal for electricity tariffs by Eskom failed to support the assets.Merafe, listed on the JSE, is a 20.5% shareholder in Glencore Merafe Chrome Venture which has ferrochrome capacity of 2.3 million tons (Mt) – equal to a third of South Africa’s annual exports in the mineral.Electricity costs have increased 900% since 2008, according to the Minerals Council South Africa. Glencore Merafe Chrome Venture has ben negotiating for a lowering in the tariff in order to save the smelters.A new tariff proposal was presented by Eskom to the venture on November 28. “While the proposal remains subject to further approval processes, the Venture’s analysis thereof indicates that the proposal only supports the continued operation of the Lion smelter,” said Merafe in a statement.In the absence of a further improvement in the tariff package from Eskom, the two smelter complexes would be put on care and maintenance by January 1, Merafe said. “The company remains committed to engaging with all stakeholders throughout this process and maintain operational sustainability where possible,” it said.According to Solidarity, a union, some 2,425 direct jobs and more than 17,000 indirect jobs will be affected.Glencore alerted the market to the threat of retrenchments on September 1 when it initiatied a Section 189 process in terms of South Africa’s Labour Relations Act.The Joint Venture had earlier suspended its Boshoek smelter and its Wonderkop operations. This follows the shuttering of 10 other smelters. It also suspended ferrochome production from the Lion Complex facilities, ostensibly to conduct maintenance.South Africa has lost an estimated 300,000-350,000 jobs due to the closure of 14 energy-intensive smelters across the country. In 2024, South Africa supplied about 3.3Mt of ferrochrome out of a global production total of 17.5Mt. Merafe has installed capacity of 2.3Mt a year.On Monday, South Africa’s chrome ore producers and ferrochrome smelters rejected proposals for a Government-backed chrome ore export tax. They argued globally competitive electricity tariffs represent the only viable solution to restarting idled facilities.The Ferro Alloy Producers Association, representing primary miners, platinum group metals operations generating chrome ore and integrated producers, said the industry remains united in safeguarding the ferrochrome sector whilst adding value to the country’s mineral resources.They said chrome ore pricing and availability had not caused smelter closures or suspensions. Rather, electricity tariffs had rendered domestic facilities uncompetitive and unprofitable.The post Time running out to save Glencore Merafe ferrochrome smelters appeared first on Miningmx.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Time Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Glencore plcmehr Analysen
|27.10.25
|Glencore Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.09.25
|Glencore Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.09.25
|Glencore Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|31.07.25
|Glencore Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|30.07.25
|Glencore Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.10.25
|Glencore Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.09.25
|Glencore Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.09.25
|Glencore Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|31.07.25
|Glencore Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|30.07.25
|Glencore Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.09.25
|Glencore Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.09.25
|Glencore Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|31.07.25
|Glencore Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|30.07.25
|Glencore Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.07.25
|Glencore Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.10.25
|Glencore Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.07.24
|Glencore Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|30.04.24
|Glencore Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|16.04.24
|Glencore Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|27.02.24
|Glencore Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Glencore plc
|4,12
|0,39%