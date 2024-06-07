|
07.06.2024 12:02:00
Trane Technologies Declares Quarterly Dividend
The Board of Directors of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, declared a quarterly dividend of $0.84 per ordinary share, or $3.36 per share annualized. The dividend is payable September 30, 2024, to shareholders of record on September 6, 2024.
The Company has paid consecutive quarterly cash dividends on its common shares since 1919 and annual dividends since 1910. Since March of 2020, Trane Technologies has raised the quarterly dividend by 58 percent.
About Trane Technologies
Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Learn more at tranetechnologies.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240606702442/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Trane Technologies PLCmehr Nachrichten
|
30.04.24
|Börse New York: S&P 500 zum Handelsende in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
30.04.24
|Börse New York: S&P 500 nachmittags im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
30.04.24
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: Das macht der S&P 500 am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
30.04.24
|Schwacher Handel: S&P 500 zum Start des Dienstagshandels schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
29.04.24
|Ausblick: Trane Technologies stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
15.04.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Trane Technologies vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
14.03.24
|Handel in New York: S&P 500 sackt ab (finanzen.at)
|
14.03.24
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: S&P 500 fällt zum Handelsstart (finanzen.at)