Trane Technologies Aktie
WKN DE: A2P09K / ISIN: IE00BK9ZQ967
|
10.02.2026 15:24:01
Trane Technologies To Acquire LiquidStack For Undisclosed Sum
(RTTNews) - Trane Technologies plc (TT), a provider of heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and custom and transport refrigeration solutions, Tuesday announced that it has agreed to acquire LiquidStack, a provider of liquid cooling technology for data centers, headquartered in Texas.
The transaction is set close in early 2026 and the financial details of the said transaction were not disclosed by the company.
Building on Trane Technologies' minority investment in LiquidStack in 2023, this deal is expected to enhance Trane Technologies' data center thermal management solutions, spanning chillers, heat rejection, controls, liquid distribution, and on chip cooling, and will scale LiquidStack's pioneering technology globally.
Upon closing of the deal, LiquidStack will operate globally within the Commercial HVAC business unit of the Trane Technologies Americas segment.
Further, LiquidStack co-founder and CEO Joe Capes will join Trane Technologies in a leadership role and will continue to lead the LiquidStack business.
In pre-market activity, TT shares were trading at $459.18, down 0.13% on the New York Stock Exchange.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Trane Technologies PLC
|
29.01.26
|Minuszeichen in New York: S&P 500 liegt nachmittags im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
29.01.26
|Schwache Performance in New York: S&P 500 am Donnerstagmittag schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
28.01.26
|Ausblick: Trane Technologies legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
14.01.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Trane Technologies zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
06.01.26
|Börse New York in Grün: So bewegt sich der S&P 500 am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
06.01.26
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: S&P 500 notiert zum Start im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
29.10.25
|Ausblick: Trane Technologies präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
15.10.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Trane Technologies vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)