Molten Ventures plc

("Molten" or the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 1 July 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as “Deutsche Numis”), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025.

Ordinary shares purchased: 50,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 320.40p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 315.60p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 316.9968p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 8,183,242 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 180,863,208.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 01/07/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 316.9968

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 141 319.40 09:23:01 00076042575TRLO0 XLON 1051 320.40 09:32:38 00076042847TRLO0 XLON 471 319.40 09:47:25 00076043275TRLO0 XLON 583 319.40 09:47:25 00076043274TRLO0 XLON 1063 317.60 10:20:33 00076044159TRLO0 XLON 1158 317.00 10:50:00 00076044586TRLO0 XLON 23 316.80 11:00:10 00076044899TRLO0 XLON 388 316.60 11:23:09 00076045453TRLO0 XLON 803 316.60 11:23:09 00076045454TRLO0 XLON 871 315.80 12:18:58 00076047100TRLO0 XLON 400 315.80 12:18:58 00076047099TRLO0 XLON 395 315.80 12:18:58 00076047101TRLO0 XLON 20000 315.90 12:29:04 00076047246TRLO0 XLON 6 315.80 12:59:30 00076048069TRLO0 XLON 9 315.80 12:59:30 00076048070TRLO0 XLON 25 315.80 12:59:55 00076048100TRLO0 XLON 1 315.80 13:03:25 00076048256TRLO0 XLON 814 315.80 13:07:03 00076048306TRLO0 XLON 400 315.80 13:07:03 00076048305TRLO0 XLON 1306 316.00 13:49:58 00076049333TRLO0 XLON 907 315.60 13:50:00 00076049335TRLO0 XLON 288 315.60 13:50:00 00076049334TRLO0 XLON 167 316.20 13:58:45 00076049571TRLO0 XLON 273 316.20 13:58:56 00076049574TRLO0 XLON 26 316.80 14:00:36 00076049606TRLO0 XLON 25 316.80 14:00:36 00076049605TRLO0 XLON 756 316.80 14:03:46 00076049694TRLO0 XLON 190 316.80 14:03:46 00076049693TRLO0 XLON 210 316.80 14:03:46 00076049695TRLO0 XLON 1133 316.20 14:11:27 00076049948TRLO0 XLON 23 316.20 14:11:27 00076049947TRLO0 XLON 1648 316.00 14:28:34 00076050486TRLO0 XLON 1222 315.60 14:30:00 00076050517TRLO0 XLON 1239 317.60 14:50:01 00076051603TRLO0 XLON 909 317.60 14:53:20 00076051792TRLO0 XLON 201 317.60 14:53:20 00076051793TRLO0 XLON 46 318.00 14:58:26 00076052138TRLO0 XLON 16 318.00 14:58:26 00076052137TRLO0 XLON 52 319.20 15:25:20 00076053176TRLO0 XLON 38 319.60 15:26:28 00076053216TRLO0 XLON 1058 319.60 15:26:28 00076053217TRLO0 XLON 1156 319.00 15:27:55 00076053252TRLO0 XLON 253 319.40 15:31:56 00076053464TRLO0 XLON 1136 319.00 15:33:41 00076053537TRLO0 XLON 1177 318.80 15:40:25 00076053868TRLO0 XLON 316 318.60 15:46:52 00076054096TRLO0 XLON 878 318.60 15:46:52 00076054095TRLO0 XLON 1279 319.40 16:03:00 00076054787TRLO0 XLON 66 319.40 16:11:32 00076055663TRLO0 XLON 147 320.00 16:14:21 00076055786TRLO0 XLON 238 320.00 16:14:21 00076055785TRLO0 XLON 1000 320.00 16:14:21 00076055784TRLO0 XLON 1200 320.00 16:14:21 00076055783TRLO0 XLON 579 319.40 16:15:35 00076055894TRLO0 XLON 32 319.40 16:15:35 00076055893TRLO0 XLON 208 319.40 16:15:35 00076055892TRLO0 XLON

