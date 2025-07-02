Jetzt bei Bitpanda verifizieren und mit etwas Glück 1 ganzen Bitcoin gewinnen! Bis 20.07. erhöht jeder Trade ab 45 € deine Gewinnchancen. -w-

WKN DE: A143MK / ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

02.07.2025 08:00:06

Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Transaction in Own Shares

02-Jul-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")

 

Transaction in own shares

 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 1 July 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as “Deutsche Numis”), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025.

 

Ordinary shares purchased:

 

50,000

Highest price paid per ordinary share:

 

320.40p

Lowest price paid per ordinary share:

 

315.60p

Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share:

 

316.9968p

 

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 8,183,242 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 180,863,208.

 

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

 

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

 

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

 

Date of purchases: 01/07/2025

 

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

 

Volume weighted average price (pence): 316.9968

 

Individual transactions

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

141

319.40

 09:23:01

00076042575TRLO0

XLON

1051

320.40

 09:32:38

00076042847TRLO0

XLON

471

319.40

 09:47:25

00076043275TRLO0

XLON

583

319.40

 09:47:25

00076043274TRLO0

XLON

1063

317.60

 10:20:33

00076044159TRLO0

XLON

1158

317.00

 10:50:00

00076044586TRLO0

XLON

23

316.80

 11:00:10

00076044899TRLO0

XLON

388

316.60

 11:23:09

00076045453TRLO0

XLON

803

316.60

 11:23:09

00076045454TRLO0

XLON

871

315.80

 12:18:58

00076047100TRLO0

XLON

400

315.80

 12:18:58

00076047099TRLO0

XLON

395

315.80

 12:18:58

00076047101TRLO0

XLON

20000

315.90

 12:29:04

00076047246TRLO0

XLON

6

315.80

 12:59:30

00076048069TRLO0

XLON

9

315.80

 12:59:30

00076048070TRLO0

XLON

25

315.80

 12:59:55

00076048100TRLO0

XLON

1

315.80

 13:03:25

00076048256TRLO0

XLON

814

315.80

 13:07:03

00076048306TRLO0

XLON

400

315.80

 13:07:03

00076048305TRLO0

XLON

1306

316.00

 13:49:58

00076049333TRLO0

XLON

907

315.60

 13:50:00

00076049335TRLO0

XLON

288

315.60

 13:50:00

00076049334TRLO0

XLON

167

316.20

 13:58:45

00076049571TRLO0

XLON

273

316.20

 13:58:56

00076049574TRLO0

XLON

26

316.80

 14:00:36

00076049606TRLO0

XLON

25

316.80

 14:00:36

00076049605TRLO0

XLON

756

316.80

 14:03:46

00076049694TRLO0

XLON

190

316.80

 14:03:46

00076049693TRLO0

XLON

210

316.80

 14:03:46

00076049695TRLO0

XLON

1133

316.20

 14:11:27

00076049948TRLO0

XLON

23

316.20

 14:11:27

00076049947TRLO0

XLON

1648

316.00

 14:28:34

00076050486TRLO0

XLON

1222

315.60

 14:30:00

00076050517TRLO0

XLON

1239

317.60

 14:50:01

00076051603TRLO0

XLON

909

317.60

 14:53:20

00076051792TRLO0

XLON

201

317.60

 14:53:20

00076051793TRLO0

XLON

46

318.00

 14:58:26

00076052138TRLO0

XLON

16

318.00

 14:58:26

00076052137TRLO0

XLON

52

319.20

 15:25:20

00076053176TRLO0

XLON

38

319.60

 15:26:28

00076053216TRLO0

XLON

1058

319.60

 15:26:28

00076053217TRLO0

XLON

1156

319.00

 15:27:55

00076053252TRLO0

XLON

253

319.40

 15:31:56

00076053464TRLO0

XLON

1136

319.00

 15:33:41

00076053537TRLO0

XLON

1177

318.80

 15:40:25

00076053868TRLO0

XLON

316

318.60

 15:46:52

00076054096TRLO0

XLON

878

318.60

 15:46:52

00076054095TRLO0

XLON

1279

319.40

 16:03:00

00076054787TRLO0

XLON

66

319.40

 16:11:32

00076055663TRLO0

XLON

147

320.00

 16:14:21

00076055786TRLO0

XLON

238

320.00

 16:14:21

00076055785TRLO0

XLON

1000

320.00

 16:14:21

00076055784TRLO0

XLON

1200

320.00

 16:14:21

00076055783TRLO0

XLON

579

319.40

 16:15:35

00076055894TRLO0

XLON

32

319.40

 16:15:35

00076055893TRLO0

XLON

208

319.40

 16:15:35

00076055892TRLO0

XLON

 

 Enquiries

 

Molten Ventures plc

Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)

 

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

cosec@molten.vc 

Deutsche Numis

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Simon Willis

Jamie Loughborough

Iqra Amin

 

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Goodbody Stockbrokers

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Don Harrington

Charlotte Craigie

Tom Nicholson

William Hall

 

+44 (0) 20 3841 6202

Sodali & Co

Public relations

Elly Williamson

Jane Glover

+44 (0)7889 297 217

molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised £660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: POS
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 394574
EQS News ID: 2163608

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

