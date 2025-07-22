Draper Esprit Aktie

22.07.2025 08:00:07

Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
22-Jul-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")

 

Transaction in own shares

 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 21 July 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as “Deutsche Numis”), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025.

 

Ordinary shares purchased:

 

23,102

Highest price paid per ordinary share:

 

359.20p

Lowest price paid per ordinary share:

 

355.20p

Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share:

 

357.0928p

 

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 8,641,322 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 180,405,128.

 

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

 

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

 

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

 

Date of purchases: 21/07/2025

 

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 23,102

 

Volume weighted average price (pence): 357.0928

 

Individual transactions

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

14

356.60

 08:34:51

00076320752TRLO0

XLON

374

356.60

 08:34:51

00076320753TRLO0

XLON

118

356.60

 08:34:51

00076320754TRLO0

XLON

125

356.60

 08:34:51

00076320755TRLO0

XLON

804

357.40

 08:40:30

00076320989TRLO0

XLON

787

357.40

 08:40:30

00076320990TRLO0

XLON

849

357.40

 08:40:30

00076320991TRLO0

XLON

857

356.60

 09:16:58

00076321910TRLO0

XLON

952

356.60

 09:56:24

00076322407TRLO0

XLON

20

356.20

 09:56:56

00076322412TRLO0

XLON

789

357.20

 10:17:02

00076322702TRLO0

XLON

8

356.40

 10:31:00

00076322909TRLO0

XLON

733

356.40

 10:31:00

00076322910TRLO0

XLON

211

356.40

 10:32:01

00076322927TRLO0

XLON

557

356.40

 10:36:31

00076322995TRLO0

XLON

27

356.60

 10:41:28

00076323047TRLO0

XLON

355

356.60

 10:41:28

00076323048TRLO0

XLON

91

356.60

 10:41:28

00076323049TRLO0

XLON

615

356.20

 10:57:17

00076323404TRLO0

XLON

150

356.20

 10:57:17

00076323405TRLO0

XLON

811

355.80

 11:12:38

00076323691TRLO0

XLON

72

355.20

 11:28:56

00076324088TRLO0

XLON

253

355.20

 11:28:56

00076324089TRLO0

XLON

280

356.60

 11:51:37

00076324500TRLO0

XLON

355

356.60

 11:51:37

00076324501TRLO0

XLON

713

356.20

 11:52:55

00076324543TRLO0

XLON

799

357.20

 12:11:16

00076324839TRLO0

XLON

21

357.00

 12:14:57

00076324854TRLO0

XLON

737

357.00

 12:14:57

00076324855TRLO0

XLON

364

357.00

 12:40:03

00076325258TRLO0

XLON

334

357.40

 12:40:06

00076325268TRLO0

XLON

572

357.40

 12:40:06

00076325269TRLO0

XLON

33

357.40

 12:40:06

00076325270TRLO0

XLON

286

357.40

 12:40:06

00076325271TRLO0

XLON

56

357.20

 13:36:16

00076325915TRLO0

XLON

206

357.20

 13:36:16

00076325916TRLO0

XLON

410

357.20

 13:36:16

00076325917TRLO0

XLON

577

357.20

 13:36:16

00076325918TRLO0

XLON

21

357.20

 13:36:16

00076325919TRLO0

XLON

275

357.00

 13:48:26

00076326054TRLO0

XLON

157

357.00

 13:48:26

00076326055TRLO0

XLON

169

356.40

 13:50:16

00076326068TRLO0

XLON

48

356.40

 13:50:16

00076326069TRLO0

XLON

3

356.00

 13:58:56

00076326283TRLO0

XLON

16

357.40

 14:05:00

00076326483TRLO0

XLON

795

357.40

 14:06:00

00076326495TRLO0

XLON

699

356.80

 14:30:00

00076326846TRLO0

XLON

26

356.80

 14:30:00

00076326847TRLO0

XLON

756

358.40

 14:36:20

00076327073TRLO0

XLON

863

359.20

 15:10:55

00076327998TRLO0

XLON

805

358.00

 15:24:25

00076328364TRLO0

XLON

818

358.00

 15:25:30

00076328400TRLO0

XLON

726

358.20

 15:50:08

00076328942TRLO0

XLON

402

357.20

 16:14:45

00076329771TRLO0

XLON

418

357.20

 16:14:45

00076329772TRLO0

XLON

790

356.40

 16:23:02

00076330176TRLO0

XLON

 

 

Enquiries

 

Molten Ventures plc

Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)

 

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

cosec@molten.vc 

Deutsche Numis

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Simon Willis

Jamie Loughborough

Iqra Amin

 

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Goodbody Stockbrokers

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Don Harrington

Charlotte Craigie

Tom Nicholson

William Hall

 

+44 (0) 20 3841 6202

Sodali & Co

Public relations

Elly Williamson

Jane Glover

+44 (0)7889 297 217

molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised £660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

 


