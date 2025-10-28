Transaction in own shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 27 October 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025.

Ordinary shares purchased: 15,000 Highest price paid per share: 497.80p Lowest price paid per share: 491.60p Volume weighted average price paid: 495.2844p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 11,502,394 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 177,544,056.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 27/10/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 495.2844

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 70 497.80 08:39:18 00030265198TRDU0 XLON 199 497.80 08:39:18 00030265199TRDU0 XLON 280 497.80 08:39:18 00030265200TRDU0 XLON 225 497.20 09:00:55 00030265369TRDU0 XLON 56 497.20 09:00:55 00030265370TRDU0 XLON 87 497.20 09:09:05 00030265405TRDU0 XLON 36 497.20 09:09:05 00030265406TRDU0 XLON 1,142 496.60 09:11:10 00030265416TRDU0 XLON 559 495.00 09:31:49 00030265556TRDU0 XLON 546 496.80 10:09:57 00030265644TRDU0 XLON 740 496.80 10:46:06 00030266007TRDU0 XLON 587 492.20 11:29:14 00030266471TRDU0 XLON 899 491.60 11:29:14 00030266472TRDU0 XLON 568 493.60 12:39:56 00030266680TRDU0 XLON 524 496.00 12:53:42 00030266682TRDU0 XLON 550 496.40 12:53:42 00030266683TRDU0 XLON 587 495.40 13:20:00 00030266768TRDU0 XLON 566 493.60 13:41:04 00030266897TRDU0 XLON 560 493.40 13:41:04 00030266898TRDU0 XLON 623 495.80 14:30:12 00030267202TRDU0 XLON 108 495.20 14:30:23 00030267203TRDU0 XLON 1 496.80 14:38:56 00030267257TRDU0 XLON 211 497.60 14:43:55 00030267269TRDU0 XLON 83 497.60 14:45:17 00030267272TRDU0 XLON 186 497.60 14:45:26 00030267273TRDU0 XLON 560 497.20 14:46:46 00030267308TRDU0 XLON 242 497.40 15:05:41 00030267335TRDU0 XLON 275 497.40 15:05:41 00030267336TRDU0 XLON 187 496.80 15:18:53 00030267374TRDU0 XLON 396 496.80 15:18:53 00030267375TRDU0 XLON 88 495.20 15:34:58 00030267458TRDU0 XLON 530 495.20 15:34:58 00030267459TRDU0 XLON 23 494.80 15:47:53 00030267610TRDU0 XLON 63 494.80 15:49:21 00030267651TRDU0 XLON 1,214 494.80 15:50:36 00030267656TRDU0 XLON 824 493.40 16:11:39 00030268150TRDU0 XLON 605 494.20 16:22:54 00030268327TRDU0 XLON

