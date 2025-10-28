Draper Esprit Aktie

28.10.2025 08:30:05

Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Transaction in Own Shares

28-Oct-2025 / 07:30 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")

 

Transaction in own shares

 

 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 27 October 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025.

  

Ordinary shares purchased:

15,000

 

Highest price paid per share:

497.80p

 

Lowest price paid per share:

491.60p

 

Volume weighted average price paid:

495.2844p

 

    

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 11,502,394 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 177,544,056.

 

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

 

Aggregate information

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

 

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

 

Date of purchases: 27/10/2025

 

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000

 

Volume weighted average price (pence): 495.2844

 

Individual transactions

 

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

70

497.80

08:39:18

00030265198TRDU0

XLON

199

497.80

08:39:18

00030265199TRDU0

XLON

280

497.80

08:39:18

00030265200TRDU0

XLON

225

497.20

09:00:55

00030265369TRDU0

XLON

56

497.20

09:00:55

00030265370TRDU0

XLON

87

497.20

09:09:05

00030265405TRDU0

XLON

36

497.20

09:09:05

00030265406TRDU0

XLON

1,142

496.60

09:11:10

00030265416TRDU0

XLON

559

495.00

09:31:49

00030265556TRDU0

XLON

546

496.80

10:09:57

00030265644TRDU0

XLON

740

496.80

10:46:06

00030266007TRDU0

XLON

587

492.20

11:29:14

00030266471TRDU0

XLON

899

491.60

11:29:14

00030266472TRDU0

XLON

568

493.60

12:39:56

00030266680TRDU0

XLON

524

496.00

12:53:42

00030266682TRDU0

XLON

550

496.40

12:53:42

00030266683TRDU0

XLON

587

495.40

13:20:00

00030266768TRDU0

XLON

566

493.60

13:41:04

00030266897TRDU0

XLON

560

493.40

13:41:04

00030266898TRDU0

XLON

623

495.80

14:30:12

00030267202TRDU0

XLON

108

495.20

14:30:23

00030267203TRDU0

XLON

1

496.80

14:38:56

00030267257TRDU0

XLON

211

497.60

14:43:55

00030267269TRDU0

XLON

83

497.60

14:45:17

00030267272TRDU0

XLON

186

497.60

14:45:26

00030267273TRDU0

XLON

560

497.20

14:46:46

00030267308TRDU0

XLON

242

497.40

15:05:41

00030267335TRDU0

XLON

275

497.40

15:05:41

00030267336TRDU0

XLON

187

496.80

15:18:53

00030267374TRDU0

XLON

396

496.80

15:18:53

00030267375TRDU0

XLON

88

495.20

15:34:58

00030267458TRDU0

XLON

530

495.20

15:34:58

00030267459TRDU0

XLON

23

494.80

15:47:53

00030267610TRDU0

XLON

63

494.80

15:49:21

00030267651TRDU0

XLON

1,214

494.80

15:50:36

00030267656TRDU0

XLON

824

493.40

16:11:39

00030268150TRDU0

XLON

605

494.20

16:22:54

00030268327TRDU0

XLON

   

Enquiries

 

Molten Ventures plc

Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)

 

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

cosec@molten.vc 

Goodbody Stockbrokers

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Don Harrington

Charlotte Craigie

Tom Nicholson

William Hall

 

+44 (0) 20 3841 6202

Deutsche Numis

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Simon Willis

Jamie Loughborough

Iqra Amin

 

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Sodali & Co

Public relations

Elly Williamson

Sam Austrums

+44 (0)7889 297 217

molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised £660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: POS
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 406353
EQS News ID: 2219354

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

