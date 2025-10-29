Draper Esprit Aktie

Draper Esprit für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A143MK / ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
29.10.2025 08:00:12

Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Transaction in Own Shares

29-Oct-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")

 

Transaction in own shares

 

 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 28 October 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025.

  

Ordinary shares purchased:

15,000

 

Highest price paid per share:

492.40p

 

Lowest price paid per share:

486.40p

 

Volume weighted average price paid:

489.5053p

 

    

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 11,517,394 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 177,529,056.

 

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

 

Aggregate information

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

 

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

 

Date of purchases: 28/10/2025

 

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000

 

Volume weighted average price (pence): 489.5053

 

Individual transactions

  

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

                                                    148

492.40

 08:14:42

00030268707TRDU0

XLON

                                                    461

492.40

 08:14:42

00030268708TRDU0

XLON

                                                      52

492.00

 08:58:23

00030268932TRDU0

XLON

                                                    530

492.00

 08:58:31

00030268933TRDU0

XLON

                                                    266

491.20

 09:13:21

00030269150TRDU0

XLON

                                                    951

491.20

 09:13:21

00030269151TRDU0

XLON

                                                      15

491.00

 09:35:16

00030269276TRDU0

XLON

                                                    506

491.00

 09:35:16

00030269277TRDU0

XLON

                                                    612

487.00

 09:58:16

00030269386TRDU0

XLON

                                                    549

488.40

 11:05:40

00030269732TRDU0

XLON

                                                    171

489.60

 11:30:56

00030269845TRDU0

XLON

                                                    610

488.60

 11:35:33

00030269848TRDU0

XLON

                                                    687

488.00

 11:40:15

00030269862TRDU0

XLON

                                                      22

491.00

 12:33:32

00030270083TRDU0

XLON

                                                      18

491.00

 12:33:32

00030270084TRDU0

XLON

                                                    544

491.00

 12:35:09

00030270087TRDU0

XLON

                                                    328

490.00

 12:56:07

00030270204TRDU0

XLON

                                                    151

490.00

 12:56:07

00030270205TRDU0

XLON

                                                      18

490.00

 12:56:07

00030270206TRDU0

XLON

                                                    625

491.40

 13:17:04

00030270239TRDU0

XLON

                                                    519

490.40

 13:29:30

00030270257TRDU0

XLON

                                                    652

490.40

 13:29:30

00030270258TRDU0

XLON

                                                    561

488.20

 13:41:59

00030270282TRDU0

XLON

                                                    400

489.00

 14:21:07

00030270418TRDU0

XLON

                                                    128

489.00

 14:21:07

00030270419TRDU0

XLON

                                                    524

490.00

 14:40:42

00030270483TRDU0

XLON

                                                    544

489.40

 14:49:41

00030270514TRDU0

XLON

                                                    311

486.40

 15:06:49

00030270645TRDU0

XLON

                                                    268

486.40

 15:06:49

00030270646TRDU0

XLON

                                                    612

488.40

 15:27:01

00030270798TRDU0

XLON

                                                    529

488.20

 15:36:54

00030270901TRDU0

XLON

                                                    605

489.20

 16:01:31

00030271018TRDU0

XLON

                                                    376

488.80

 16:07:24

00030271067TRDU0

XLON

                                                    160

488.80

 16:07:24

00030271068TRDU0

XLON

                                                    673

489.20

 16:12:59

00030271140TRDU0

XLON

                                                    874

488.40

 16:21:16

00030271248TRDU0

XLON

 

 

Enquiries

 

Molten Ventures plc

Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)

 

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

cosec@molten.vc 

Goodbody Stockbrokers

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Don Harrington

Charlotte Craigie

Tom Nicholson

William Hall

 

+44 (0) 20 3841 6202

Deutsche Numis

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Simon Willis

Jamie Loughborough

Iqra Amin

 

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Sodali & Co

Public relations

Elly Williamson

Sam Austrums

+44 (0)7889 297 217

molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised £660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: POS
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 406480
EQS News ID: 2220106

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Draper Esprit PLCmehr Nachrichten

29.10.25
 Notice of Half Year Results Presentations (EQS Group)
29.10.25
 Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
28.10.25
 Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
24.10.25