11.12.2025 10:14:26

Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Transaction in Own Shares

11-Dec-2025 / 09:14 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")

 

Transaction in own shares

 

 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 10 December 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025.

 

 

Ordinary shares purchased:

50,000

 

Highest price paid per share:

477.80p

 

Lowest price paid per share:

472.40p

 

Volume weighted average price paid:

475.1698p

 

    

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 12,868,107 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 176,178,343.

 

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

 

Aggregate information

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

 

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

 

Date of purchases: 10/12/2025

 

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

 

Volume weighted average price (pence): 475.1698

Individual transactions

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

166

475.80

08:09:34

00030394270TRDU0

XLON

50

475.80

08:09:34

00030394271TRDU0

XLON

188

475.80

08:11:49

00030394274TRDU0

XLON

603

476.00

08:13:55

00030394283TRDU0

XLON

1,048

475.20

08:16:22

00030394293TRDU0

XLON

316

475.20

08:16:22

00030394294TRDU0

XLON

1,281

477.00

08:36:25

00030394576TRDU0

XLON

548

473.80

08:45:24

00030394624TRDU0

XLON

519

473.40

08:45:24

00030394625TRDU0

XLON

556

475.20

09:08:48

00030395106TRDU0

XLON

560

475.20

09:14:12

00030395149TRDU0

XLON

289

474.20

09:16:38

00030395150TRDU0

XLON

517

474.20

09:16:38

00030395151TRDU0

XLON

235

474.20

09:16:38

00030395152TRDU0

XLON

527

475.20

09:20:09

00030395229TRDU0

XLON

214

473.00

09:28:51

00030395437TRDU0

XLON

353

473.00

09:28:51

00030395438TRDU0

XLON

546

474.80

09:46:49

00030395494TRDU0

XLON

717

474.40

09:52:04

00030395508TRDU0

XLON

454

474.40

09:52:04

00030395509TRDU0

XLON

654

473.00

09:58:38

00030395525TRDU0

XLON

608

473.80

10:17:42

00030395625TRDU0

XLON

1,083

472.80

10:22:07

00030395649TRDU0

XLON

187

473.60

10:40:40

00030395764TRDU0

XLON

346

473.60

10:40:40

00030395765TRDU0

XLON

176

473.60

10:48:05

00030395782TRDU0

XLON

348

473.60

10:48:05

00030395783TRDU0

XLON

521

473.00

10:55:45

00030395789TRDU0

XLON

539

472.80

10:59:59

00030395808TRDU0

XLON

906

472.60

10:59:59

00030395809TRDU0

XLON

450

472.40

11:28:16

00030396014TRDU0

XLON

149

472.40

11:28:16

00030396015TRDU0

XLON

541

472.40

11:28:16

00030396016TRDU0

XLON

537

472.40

11:28:16

00030396017TRDU0

XLON

1,179

477.80

11:45:12

00030396140TRDU0

XLON

571

476.60

12:03:09

00030396315TRDU0

XLON

520

475.80

12:03:09

00030396316TRDU0

XLON

199

476.20

12:09:16

00030396365TRDU0

XLON

371

476.20

12:09:16

00030396376TRDU0

XLON

610

474.40

12:31:46

00030396667TRDU0

XLON

162

474.40

12:58:25

00030396811TRDU0

XLON

1,761

474.00

12:58:25

00030396812TRDU0

XLON

3

473.60

13:00:16

00030396837TRDU0

XLON

66

473.60

13:00:16

00030396838TRDU0

XLON

129

473.60

13:00:16

00030396839TRDU0

XLON

528

474.80

13:13:05

00030396982TRDU0

XLON

608

474.80

13:13:05

00030396983TRDU0

XLON

253

474.60

13:13:05

00030396984TRDU0

XLON

86

474.60

13:13:05

00030396985TRDU0

XLON

99

474.60

13:13:05

00030396986TRDU0

XLON

5

474.60

13:13:05

00030396987TRDU0

XLON

5

474.60

13:13:05

00030396988TRDU0

XLON

38

474.60

13:13:05

00030396989TRDU0

XLON

48

474.60

13:13:05

00030396990TRDU0

XLON

3

475.60

13:14:55

00030397074TRDU0

XLON

545

475.60

13:16:16

00030397076TRDU0

XLON

516

474.40

13:31:01

00030397135TRDU0

XLON

28

476.40

13:38:38

00030397203TRDU0

XLON

175

476.40

13:38:38

00030397204TRDU0

XLON

336

476.40

13:38:38

00030397205TRDU0

XLON

1

476.40

13:38:38

00030397206TRDU0

XLON

485

475.20

13:39:20

00030397211TRDU0

XLON

94

475.20

13:39:20

00030397212TRDU0

XLON

15

475.00

13:39:20

00030397213TRDU0

XLON

500

475.00

13:39:20

00030397214TRDU0

XLON

6

475.00

13:39:20

00030397223TRDU0

XLON

530

474.80

13:39:20

00030397231TRDU0

XLON

540

473.40

13:47:57

00030397327TRDU0

XLON

593

476.00

14:05:45

00030397403TRDU0

XLON

716

475.60

14:06:41

00030397407TRDU0

XLON

797

475.60

14:06:41

00030397408TRDU0

XLON

568

475.20

14:25:56

00030397523TRDU0

XLON

177

475.20

14:31:18

00030397605TRDU0

XLON

33

475.20

14:31:18

00030397606TRDU0

XLON

309

475.20

14:31:18

00030397607TRDU0

XLON

2

475.20

14:31:18

00030397608TRDU0

XLON

410

475.20

14:37:24

00030397633TRDU0

XLON

120

475.20

14:37:24

00030397634TRDU0

XLON

86

475.20

14:38:52

00030397639TRDU0

XLON

189

475.20

14:38:52

00030397640TRDU0

XLON

239

475.20

14:38:52

00030397641TRDU0

XLON

580

474.80

14:38:52

00030397642TRDU0

XLON

530

474.60

14:38:52

00030397643TRDU0

XLON

527

475.80

14:43:51

00030397746TRDU0

XLON

617

475.00

14:52:19

00030397800TRDU0

XLON

582

474.40

14:52:23

00030397803TRDU0

XLON

539

474.40

15:00:15

00030397973TRDU0

XLON

516

474.40

15:00:15

00030397974TRDU0

XLON

519

474.40

15:00:15

00030397975TRDU0

XLON

603

477.40

15:06:26

00030398037TRDU0

XLON

643

476.80

15:10:29

00030398054TRDU0

XLON

526

476.00

15:16:43

00030398165TRDU0

XLON

544

476.00

15:18:56

00030398184TRDU0

XLON

542

476.00

15:28:13

00030398307TRDU0

XLON

555

476.00

15:32:13

00030398345TRDU0

XLON

2

476.00

15:32:13

00030398346TRDU0

XLON

250

476.40

15:36:13

00030398522TRDU0

XLON

346

476.40

15:36:13

00030398523TRDU0

XLON

1,120

475.80

15:40:37

00030398603TRDU0

XLON

250

476.40

15:48:59

00030398776TRDU0

XLON

353

476.40

15:48:59

00030398777TRDU0

XLON

10

476.40

15:53:20

00030398818TRDU0

XLON

95

476.40

15:53:20

00030398819TRDU0

XLON

250

476.40

15:53:20

00030398820TRDU0

XLON

538

477.20

15:57:01

00030398901TRDU0

XLON

562

477.20

15:57:01

00030398902TRDU0

XLON

572

477.00

15:57:01

00030398903TRDU0

XLON

627

476.60

16:04:24

00030399029TRDU0

XLON

1,228

476.60

16:04:24

00030399030TRDU0

XLON

47

476.60

16:14:09

00030399314TRDU0

XLON

570

476.60

16:14:09

00030399315TRDU0

XLON

52

476.40

16:15:49

00030399355TRDU0

XLON

300

476.60

16:20:42

00030399584TRDU0

XLON

265

476.60

16:20:45

00030399585TRDU0

XLON

553

476.60

16:20:45

00030399586TRDU0

XLON

534

476.60

16:20:45

00030399587TRDU0

XLON

568

476.40

16:22:23

00030399601TRDU0

XLON

558

476.40

16:22:23

00030399602TRDU0

XLON

541

476.20

16:26:10

00030399630TRDU0

XLON

 

 

 

Enquiries

 

Molten Ventures plc

Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)

 

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

cosec@molten.vc 

Goodbody Stockbrokers

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Don Harrington

Charlotte Craigie

Tom Nicholson

William Hall

 

+44 (0) 20 3841 6202

Deutsche Numis

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Simon Willis

Jamie Loughborough

Iqra Amin

 

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Sodali & Co

Public relations

Elly Williamson

Sam Austrums

+44 (0)7889 297 217

molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than £700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: POS
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
Sequence No.: 411107
EQS News ID: 2244048

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

