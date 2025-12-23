Draper Esprit Aktie

Draper Esprit für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A143MK / ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

23.12.2025 08:00:05

Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Transaction in Own Shares

23-Dec-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")

 

Transaction in own shares

 

 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 22 December 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025.

  

Ordinary shares purchased:

50,000

 

Highest price paid per share:

497.20p

 

Lowest price paid per share:

488.60p

 

Volume weighted average price paid:

491.1586p

 

    

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 13,243,120 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 175,803,330.

 

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

 

Aggregate information

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

 

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

 

Date of purchases: 22/12/2025

 

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

 

Volume weighted average price (pence): 491.1586

 

Individual transactions

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

344

497.20

08:13:48

00030423239TRDU0

XLON

148

497.20

08:13:48

00030423238TRDU0

XLON

1,464

495.60

08:13:49

00030423240TRDU0

XLON

584

494.40

08:33:52

00030423274TRDU0

XLON

136

494.40

08:33:52

00030423275TRDU0

XLON

775

493.40

08:36:06

00030423277TRDU0

XLON

586

490.60

08:46:46

00030423296TRDU0

XLON

585

491.80

09:04:36

00030423323TRDU0

XLON

292

491.80

09:11:46

00030423346TRDU0

XLON

153

491.80

09:11:46

00030423345TRDU0

XLON

43

491.80

09:11:46

00030423347TRDU0

XLON

773

491.00

09:11:46

00030423348TRDU0

XLON

474

491.00

09:11:46

00030423349TRDU0

XLON

547

491.60

09:32:33

00030423361TRDU0

XLON

598

491.60

09:39:14

00030423365TRDU0

XLON

10

490.80

09:46:42

00030423388TRDU0

XLON

554

490.80

09:46:42

00030423389TRDU0

XLON

323

490.60

09:53:38

00030423406TRDU0

XLON

266

490.60

09:53:38

00030423407TRDU0

XLON

616

490.40

10:01:04

00030423419TRDU0

XLON

284

490.40

10:09:00

00030423426TRDU0

XLON

153

490.40

10:09:00

00030423427TRDU0

XLON

138

490.40

10:09:00

00030423428TRDU0

XLON

519

490.40

10:16:39

00030423435TRDU0

XLON

1,346

489.60

10:18:15

00030423464TRDU0

XLON

585

489.40

10:24:03

00030423465TRDU0

XLON

136

492.00

10:50:13

00030423485TRDU0

XLON

113

492.00

10:50:13

00030423484TRDU0

XLON

570

491.40

10:50:14

00030423486TRDU0

XLON

538

492.00

11:01:48

00030423494TRDU0

XLON

560

491.40

11:01:49

00030423495TRDU0

XLON

1,075

490.80

11:15:52

00030423516TRDU0

XLON

535

490.80

11:15:52

00030423517TRDU0

XLON

554

490.20

11:25:18

00030423599TRDU0

XLON

1,224

492.00

12:04:59

00030423652TRDU0

XLON

613

492.00

12:08:44

00030423663TRDU0

XLON

1,569

491.20

12:09:59

00030423665TRDU0

XLON

518

491.80

12:39:39

00030423705TRDU0

XLON

537

491.80

12:46:34

00030423710TRDU0

XLON

584

491.80

12:53:46

00030423726TRDU0

XLON

550

491.00

12:55:40

00030423731TRDU0

XLON

520

490.80

12:55:40

00030423730TRDU0

XLON

614

490.80

13:14:22

00030423751TRDU0

XLON

1,074

490.20

13:14:22

00030423752TRDU0

XLON

547

489.20

13:26:22

00030423789TRDU0

XLON

583

488.80

13:36:09

00030423881TRDU0

XLON

537

488.80

13:36:09

00030423880TRDU0

XLON

546

489.40

13:49:26

00030423983TRDU0

XLON

563

489.40

13:54:51

00030424026TRDU0

XLON

538

489.40

14:02:10

00030424055TRDU0

XLON

968

488.60

14:06:03

00030424062TRDU0

XLON

549

488.60

14:06:03

00030424061TRDU0

XLON

561

489.20

14:15:31

00030424074TRDU0

XLON

547

489.20

14:15:31

00030424073TRDU0

XLON

122

491.20

14:32:04

00030424093TRDU0

XLON

44

491.80

14:37:44

00030424098TRDU0

XLON

21

491.80

14:37:44

00030424099TRDU0

XLON

922

491.80

14:37:50

00030424101TRDU0

XLON

200

491.80

14:37:50

00030424100TRDU0

XLON

1,009

491.60

14:39:03

00030424102TRDU0

XLON

898

491.40

14:43:21

00030424103TRDU0

XLON

622

491.20

14:43:21

00030424104TRDU0

XLON

591

490.00

14:53:31

00030424163TRDU0

XLON

518

489.60

14:53:31

00030424164TRDU0

XLON

529

490.40

15:03:43

00030424204TRDU0

XLON

590

491.00

15:08:35

00030424209TRDU0

XLON

1,093

491.20

15:17:51

00030424246TRDU0

XLON

1,054

491.20

15:17:51

00030424245TRDU0

XLON

540

491.20

15:17:51

00030424244TRDU0

XLON

553

489.40

15:21:15

00030424247TRDU0

XLON

354

491.00

15:34:23

00030424255TRDU0

XLON

203

491.00

15:34:23

00030424256TRDU0

XLON

591

490.40

15:38:21

00030424258TRDU0

XLON

1,524

490.00

15:38:59

00030424259TRDU0

XLON

2

490.00

15:38:59

00030424260TRDU0

XLON

1,050

492.20

15:54:14

00030424270TRDU0

XLON

533

492.40

15:54:14

00030424268TRDU0

XLON

526

492.80

15:54:14

00030424271TRDU0

XLON

518

492.80

15:54:14

00030424269TRDU0

XLON

578

492.20

16:10:45

00030424290TRDU0

XLON

543

491.80

16:10:45

00030424291TRDU0

XLON

1,199

491.80

16:17:02

00030424299TRDU0

XLON

555

491.80

16:17:02

00030424297TRDU0

XLON

399

491.80

16:17:02

00030424298TRDU0

XLON

664

491.00

16:22:46

00030424388TRDU0

XLON

522

491.00

16:22:46

00030424387TRDU0

XLON

814

491.80

16:29:25

00030424401TRDU0

XLON

 

 

Enquiries

 

Molten Ventures plc

Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)

 

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

cosec@molten.vc 

Goodbody Stockbrokers

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Don Harrington

Charlotte Craigie

Tom Nicholson

William Hall

 

+44 (0) 20 3841 6202

Deutsche Numis

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Simon Willis

Jamie Loughborough

Iqra Amin

 

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Sodali & Co

Public relations

Elly Williamson

Sam Austrums

+44 (0)7889 297 217

molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than £700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: POS
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
Sequence No.: 412453
EQS News ID: 2250448

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

