07.01.2026 08:00:11

Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Transaction in Own Shares

07-Jan-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")

 

Transaction in own shares

 

 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 6 January 2026, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025.

  

Ordinary shares purchased:

50,000

 

Highest price paid per share:

520.00p

 

Lowest price paid per share:

510.00p

 

Volume weighted average price paid:

515.0325p

 

    

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 13,577,596 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 175,468,854.

 

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

 

Aggregate information

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

 

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

 

Date of purchases: 06/01/2026

 

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

 

Volume weighted average price (pence): 515.0325

 

Individual transactions

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

548

520.00

08:05:17

00030433635TRDU0

XLON

607

519.50

08:09:27

00030433662TRDU0

XLON

561

518.50

08:25:26

00030433741TRDU0

XLON

556

515.00

08:39:45

00030433805TRDU0

XLON

612

513.50

08:49:00

00030433844TRDU0

XLON

296

514.00

09:00:00

00030433923TRDU0

XLON

14

512.00

09:06:50

00030433975TRDU0

XLON

387

512.00

09:06:50

00030433976TRDU0

XLON

191

512.00

09:06:50

00030433977TRDU0

XLON

565

512.00

09:06:50

00030433978TRDU0

XLON

1068

511.00

09:26:20

00030434051TRDU0

XLON

532

511.00

09:26:20

00030434052TRDU0

XLON

578

510.00

09:35:19

00030434130TRDU0

XLON

590

511.50

09:53:45

00030434301TRDU0

XLON

146

511.50

10:00:58

00030434355TRDU0

XLON

300

511.50

10:00:58

00030434356TRDU0

XLON

269

513.00

10:06:42

00030434393TRDU0

XLON

1

513.00

10:26:03

00030434519TRDU0

XLON

1

513.00

10:30:17

00030434520TRDU0

XLON

1

513.00

10:32:34

00030434524TRDU0

XLON

2500

513.00

10:37:12

00030434535TRDU0

XLON

1747

513.50

10:49:15

00030434572TRDU0

XLON

535

513.50

10:49:15

00030434573TRDU0

XLON

646

514.50

11:21:13

00030434675TRDU0

XLON

532

514.50

11:21:13

00030434676TRDU0

XLON

258

514.00

11:21:13

00030434677TRDU0

XLON

637

515.50

11:34:39

00030434701TRDU0

XLON

1

515.50

11:44:00

00030434730TRDU0

XLON

575

515.50

11:44:00

00030434731TRDU0

XLON

14

515.50

11:52:24

00030434757TRDU0

XLON

588

515.50

11:52:24

00030434758TRDU0

XLON

14

515.50

12:01:08

00030434805TRDU0

XLON

177

516.00

12:05:49

00030434813TRDU0

XLON

448

516.00

12:05:49

00030434814TRDU0

XLON

571

516.00

12:10:19

00030434842TRDU0

XLON

494

514.50

12:10:39

00030434844TRDU0

XLON

36

515.00

12:20:58

00030434886TRDU0

XLON

966

515.00

12:20:58

00030434887TRDU0

XLON

560

514.50

12:20:59

00030434888TRDU0

XLON

135

516.50

12:45:31

00030434987TRDU0

XLON

15

516.50

12:45:31

00030434988TRDU0

XLON

637

516.50

12:47:28

00030435011TRDU0

XLON

2

518.00

13:10:06

00030435145TRDU0

XLON

15

518.00

13:10:06

00030435146TRDU0

XLON

1,590

518.00

13:10:07

00030435147TRDU0

XLON

606

518.00

13:15:03

00030435162TRDU0

XLON

554

518.50

13:22:47

00030435222TRDU0

XLON

551

518.50

13:28:48

00030435240TRDU0

XLON

560

518.50

13:33:53

00030435267TRDU0

XLON

605

517.50

13:37:20

00030435269TRDU0

XLON

961

517.50

13:37:20

00030435270TRDU0

XLON

527

517.50

13:41:08

00030435289TRDU0

XLON

258

518.50

13:59:44

00030435344TRDU0

XLON

307

518.50

13:59:44

00030435345TRDU0

XLON

589

520.00

14:31:23

00030435604TRDU0

XLON

2,134

520.00

14:31:23

00030435605TRDU0

XLON

604

518.00

14:41:06

00030435731TRDU0

XLON

311

517.50

14:49:54

00030435807TRDU0

XLON

31

517.50

14:49:54

00030435808TRDU0

XLON

590

516.50

14:51:54

00030435848TRDU0

XLON

266

516.50

14:54:59

00030435871TRDU0

XLON

203

516.50

14:54:59

00030435872TRDU0

XLON

20

516.50

14:54:59

00030435873TRDU0

XLON

54

516.50

14:54:59

00030435874TRDU0

XLON

540

516.00

14:58:16

00030435895TRDU0

XLON

1,473

516.00

15:05:12

00030435977TRDU0

XLON

530

516.00

15:05:12

00030435978TRDU0

XLON

572

516.00

15:05:12

00030435979TRDU0

XLON

525

516.00

15:05:12

00030435980TRDU0

XLON

1,092

516.00

15:16:19

00030436110TRDU0

XLON

555

515.50

15:18:18

00030436150TRDU0

XLON

298

514.00

15:30:18

00030436240TRDU0

XLON

293

514.00

15:30:18

00030436241TRDU0

XLON

4

514.50

15:40:16

00030436264TRDU0

XLON

633

514.50

15:40:16

00030436265TRDU0

XLON

1,090

514.50

15:40:16

00030436266TRDU0

XLON

1,046

514.50

15:40:16

00030436267TRDU0

XLON

627

513.00

15:41:07

00030436270TRDU0

XLON

594

512.00

15:45:47

00030436305TRDU0

XLON

553

512.00

15:52:29

00030436399TRDU0

XLON

614

512.50

15:56:45

00030436408TRDU0

XLON

523

512.00

16:00:00

00030436448TRDU0

XLON

102

512.00

16:00:00

00030436449TRDU0

XLON

319

511.50

16:00:28

00030436453TRDU0

XLON

321

511.50

16:00:28

00030436454TRDU0

XLON

591

512.50

16:04:35

00030436481TRDU0

XLON

144

512.50

16:04:35

00030436482TRDU0

XLON

445

512.50

16:04:35

00030436483TRDU0

XLON

1,860

513.00

16:14:55

00030436631TRDU0

XLON

1,071

513.50

16:16:04

00030436640TRDU0

XLON

39

513.50

16:16:04

00030436641TRDU0

XLON

586

513.00

16:20:33

00030436658TRDU0

XLON

564

513.00

16:20:33

00030436659TRDU0

XLON

557

514.50

16:28:47

00030436765TRDU0

XLON

592

514.00

16:28:47

00030436766TRDU0

XLON

 

 

Enquiries

 

Molten Ventures plc

Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)

 

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

cosec@molten.vc 

Goodbody Stockbrokers

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Don Harrington

Charlotte Craigie

Tom Nicholson

William Hall

 

+44 (0) 20 3841 6202

Deutsche Numis

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Simon Willis

Jamie Loughborough

Iqra Amin

 

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Sodali & Co

Public relations

Elly Williamson

Sam Austrums

+44 (0)7889 297 217

molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than £700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: POS
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
Sequence No.: 413930
EQS News ID: 2255668

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

