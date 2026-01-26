Draper Esprit Aktie

Draper Esprit

WKN DE: A143MK / ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

26.01.2026 08:00:20

Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Transaction in Own Shares

26-Jan-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")

 

Transaction in own shares

 

 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 23 January 2026, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025.

 

 

Ordinary shares purchased:

20,000

 

Highest price paid per share:

512.50p

 

Lowest price paid per share:

509.00p

 

Volume weighted average price paid:

511.2466p

 

    

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 13,897,034 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 175,149,416.

 

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

 

Aggregate information

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

 

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

 

Date of purchases: 23/01/2026

 

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 20,000

 

Volume weighted average price (pence): 511.2466

 

Individual transactions

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

1065

511.00

08:22:03

00030495800TRDU0

XLON

1155

511.00

08:51:32

00030495974TRDU0

XLON

634

511.00

09:13:37

00030496152TRDU0

XLON

814

512.50

09:46:14

00030496271TRDU0

XLON

523

512.50

09:46:14

00030496272TRDU0

XLON

575

511.50

10:03:16

00030496497TRDU0

XLON

1041

511.00

10:49:32

00030496973TRDU0

XLON

535

511.50

11:15:00

00030497143TRDU0

XLON

117

512.50

12:00:17

00030497349TRDU0

XLON

80

512.50

12:00:17

00030497350TRDU0

XLON

160

512.50

12:07:15

00030497363TRDU0

XLON

306

512.50

12:07:15

00030497364TRDU0

XLON

156

511.50

12:22:32

00030497406TRDU0

XLON

784

511.50

12:22:32

00030497407TRDU0

XLON

528

512.00

12:56:01

00030497468TRDU0

XLON

61

512.00

13:12:38

00030497511TRDU0

XLON

316

511.50

13:12:38

00030497512TRDU0

XLON

762

511.50

13:12:38

00030497513TRDU0

XLON

407

511.00

13:17:56

00030497556TRDU0

XLON

130

511.00

13:31:16

00030497628TRDU0

XLON

562

511.00

13:31:16

00030497629TRDU0

XLON

1129

512.00

14:27:33

00030497852TRDU0

XLON

1086

512.00

14:27:33

00030497853TRDU0

XLON

324

510.50

14:36:13

00030497916TRDU0

XLON

137

510.50

14:36:13

00030497917TRDU0

XLON

98

510.50

14:36:13

00030497918TRDU0

XLON

81

510.50

15:02:22

00030498024TRDU0

XLON

93

510.50

15:02:22

00030498025TRDU0

XLON

11

510.50

15:02:22

00030498026TRDU0

XLON

312

510.50

15:02:22

00030498027TRDU0

XLON

618

509.50

15:05:02

00030498078TRDU0

XLON

1060

509.00

15:09:48

00030498116TRDU0

XLON

75

511.50

15:41:21

00030498319TRDU0

XLON

607

511.50

15:42:42

00030498322TRDU0

XLON

544

511.00

15:45:47

00030498330TRDU0

XLON

569

511.50

16:05:15

00030498480TRDU0

XLON

569

511.50

16:05:15

00030498481TRDU0

XLON

540

511.50

16:05:15

00030498482TRDU0

XLON

534

511.50

16:05:15

00030498483TRDU0

XLON

7

511.00

16:26:04

00030498685TRDU0

XLON

277

511.00

16:26:04

00030498686TRDU0

XLON

618

510.50

16:27:16

00030498725TRDU0

XLON

 

 

 

Enquiries

 

Molten Ventures plc

Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)

 

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

cosec@molten.vc 

Goodbody Stockbrokers

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Don Harrington

William Hall

 

+44 (0) 20 3841 6202

Deutsche Numis

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Simon Willis

Jamie Loughborough

Iqra Amin

 

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Sodali & Co

Public relations

Elly Williamson

Sam Austrums

+44 (0)7889 297 217

molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than £700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: POS
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
Sequence No.: 416060
EQS News ID: 2265408

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

