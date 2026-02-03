Draper Esprit Aktie

Draper Esprit für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A143MK / ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
03.02.2026 08:00:15

Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Transaction in Own Shares

03-Feb-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")
 
Transaction in own shares

 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 2 February 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) (“Deutsche Numis”), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025.

 
Ordinary shares purchased: 30,000
 
Highest price paid per share: 498.80p
 
Lowest price paid per share: 492.80p
 
Volume weighted average price paid: 495.4151p
 
                                     
Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,019,434 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 175,027,016.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
 
Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price
(GBp share)		 Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue
829 498.20  08:25:42 00078931713TRLO0 XLON
833 497.40  08:25:42 00078931714TRLO0 XLON
922 493.00  09:09:06 00078932894TRLO0 XLON
935 493.40  09:29:44 00078933820TRLO0 XLON
48 493.60  09:50:25 00078934408TRLO0 XLON
150 493.60  09:50:25 00078934407TRLO0 XLON
475 493.60  09:50:25 00078934409TRLO0 XLON
914 494.40  09:52:16 00078934482TRLO0 XLON
966 494.40  09:58:36 00078934724TRLO0 XLON
1000 494.40  10:04:50 00078934939TRLO0 XLON
804 494.20  10:17:10 00078935482TRLO0 XLON
928 494.40  10:22:10 00078935603TRLO0 XLON
114 494.80  10:36:25 00078935998TRLO0 XLON
534 494.80  10:36:25 00078936000TRLO0 XLON
252 494.80  10:36:25 00078935999TRLO0 XLON
831 494.00  10:42:50 00078936178TRLO0 XLON
850 494.40  11:34:08 00078937151TRLO0 XLON
736 493.40  11:58:55 00078937714TRLO0 XLON
9 493.40  11:58:55 00078937713TRLO0 XLON
96 493.40  11:58:55 00078937712TRLO0 XLON
71 493.40  11:58:55 00078937711TRLO0 XLON
13 493.80  12:05:56 00078937970TRLO0 XLON
847 493.80  12:05:56 00078937973TRLO0 XLON
4 493.80  12:05:56 00078937972TRLO0 XLON
7 493.80  12:05:56 00078937971TRLO0 XLON
802 497.60  12:28:39 00078938767TRLO0 XLON
10 495.60  12:36:29 00078938946TRLO0 XLON
10 496.00  12:49:29 00078939209TRLO0 XLON
13 496.00  12:49:29 00078939208TRLO0 XLON
26 496.00  12:49:29 00078939207TRLO0 XLON
53 496.00  12:49:29 00078939206TRLO0 XLON
776 496.00  12:49:46 00078939224TRLO0 XLON
24 493.80  13:14:05 00078939827TRLO0 XLON
859 493.80  13:16:42 00078939911TRLO0 XLON
12 492.80  13:36:58 00078940550TRLO0 XLON
1 492.80  13:39:46 00078940690TRLO0 XLON
969 494.40  13:55:47 00078941303TRLO0 XLON
911 494.60  14:06:33 00078941859TRLO0 XLON
842 493.80  14:12:55 00078942021TRLO0 XLON
932 494.40  14:22:23 00078942695TRLO0 XLON
840 496.60  14:41:19 00078943290TRLO0 XLON
858 495.00  14:44:11 00078943371TRLO0 XLON
825 495.00  14:54:05 00078943813TRLO0 XLON
806 494.60  14:56:05 00078944014TRLO0 XLON
881 496.40  15:10:10 00078944483TRLO0 XLON
96 498.40  15:25:21 00078945250TRLO0 XLON
932 498.20  15:26:35 00078945316TRLO0 XLON
431 496.40  15:39:12 00078945800TRLO0 XLON
2 496.80  15:39:24 00078945805TRLO0 XLON
837 498.80  15:47:19 00078946214TRLO0 XLON
147 498.40  15:47:49 00078946228TRLO0 XLON
285 498.40  15:47:49 00078946227TRLO0 XLON
388 498.40  15:47:49 00078946226TRLO0 XLON
11 498.60  15:47:49 00078946229TRLO0 XLON
1 497.60  15:54:46 00078946523TRLO0 XLON
580 497.60  15:55:25 00078946557TRLO0 XLON
341 498.00  15:57:29 00078946678TRLO0 XLON
633 498.00  15:57:29 00078946677TRLO0 XLON
86 497.20  16:04:29 00078946925TRLO0 XLON
12 497.20  16:04:29 00078946924TRLO0 XLON
293 497.20  16:04:29 00078946923TRLO0 XLON
220 497.00  16:05:07 00078946941TRLO0 XLON
290 497.00  16:05:07 00078946940TRLO0 XLON
107 497.00  16:05:07 00078946939TRLO0 XLON
690 496.40  16:10:27 00078947278TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries
 
Molten Ventures plc
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)
 		 +44 (0)20 7931 8800
cosec@molten.vc 
Goodbody Stockbrokers
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker
Don Harrington
William Hall
 		 +44 (0) 20 3841 6202
Deutsche Numis
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker
Simon Willis
Iqra Amin
 		 +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Sodali & Co
Public relations
Elly Williamson
Sam Austrums		 +44 (0)7889 297 217
molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures
Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.
It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.
Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than £700m to 30 September 2025.
For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: POS
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
Sequence No.: 416893
EQS News ID: 2270008

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Draper Esprit PLC

mehr Nachrichten
15:50
 Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
08:00
 Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
02.02.26
 POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
02.02.26
 Investor Day (EQS Group)
30.01.26
 Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
30.01.26
 Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
29.01.26
 Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
28.01.26
 Extension of Share Repurchase Programme (EQS Group)