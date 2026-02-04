Draper Esprit Aktie

WKN DE: A143MK / ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

04.02.2026 08:00:11

Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Transaction in Own Shares

04-Feb-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")
 
Transaction in own shares

 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 3 February 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) (“Deutsche Numis”), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025.

 
Ordinary shares purchased: 30,000
 
Highest price paid per share: 509.00p
 
Lowest price paid per share: 490.20p
 
Volume weighted average price paid: 496.7079p
 
                                     
Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,049,434 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,997,016.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
 
Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price
(GBp share)		 Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue
53 506.50  08:06:51 00078949528TRLO0 XLON
143 507.50  08:06:51 00078949529TRLO0 XLON
879 505.00  08:21:04 00078950223TRLO0 XLON
101 503.00  08:44:23 00078951234TRLO0 XLON
851 508.50  09:01:28 00078952151TRLO0 XLON
960 507.50  09:21:25 00078953039TRLO0 XLON
833 509.00  10:14:33 00078955421TRLO0 XLON
945 505.00  10:39:24 00078956619TRLO0 XLON
876 504.00  12:13:10 00078960955TRLO0 XLON
901 502.00  12:49:07 00078962656TRLO0 XLON
925 500.50  13:18:45 00078964115TRLO0 XLON
980 501.00  13:48:54 00078965292TRLO0 XLON
895 501.00  14:15:05 00078966589TRLO0 XLON
832 499.80  14:32:17 00078967367TRLO0 XLON
640 496.00  14:52:07 00078969121TRLO0 XLON
228 496.00  14:52:07 00078969122TRLO0 XLON
845 493.40  15:01:05 00078969757TRLO0 XLON
15000 493.20  15:10:47 00078970387TRLO0 XLON
890 492.40  15:25:03 00078972088TRLO0 XLON
826 490.80  15:36:27 00078973120TRLO0 XLON
934 490.20  15:52:02 00078974412TRLO0 XLON
463 490.40  16:03:27 00078975917TRLO0 XLON


Enquiries
 
Molten Ventures plc
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)
 		 +44 (0)20 7931 8800
cosec@molten.vc 
Goodbody Stockbrokers
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker
Don Harrington
William Hall
 		 +44 (0) 20 3841 6202
Deutsche Numis
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker
Simon Willis
Iqra Amin
 		 +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Sodali & Co
Public relations
Elly Williamson
Sam Austrums		 +44 (0)7889 297 217
molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures
Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.
It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.
Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than £700m to 30 September 2025.
For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: POS
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
Sequence No.: 417071
EQS News ID: 2270818

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

