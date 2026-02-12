Draper Esprit Aktie

WKN DE: A143MK / ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

12.02.2026 08:00:15

Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Transaction in Own Shares

12-Feb-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")
 
Transaction in own shares

 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 11 February 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) (“Deutsche Numis”), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 28 January 2026.

 
Ordinary shares purchased: 30,000
 
Highest price paid per share: 475.80p
 
Lowest price paid per share: 457.40p
 
Volume weighted average price paid: 469.9787p
 
                                     
Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,229,434 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,817,016.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
 
Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price
(GBp share)		 Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue
851 466.40  08:18:05 00079123835TRLO0 XLON
800 461.20  08:44:48 00079125150TRLO0 XLON
757 463.60  09:38:58 00079127980TRLO0 XLON
778 462.00  10:33:20 00079130799TRLO0 XLON
10 459.80  10:49:35 00079131852TRLO0 XLON
35 459.80  10:49:35 00079131851TRLO0 XLON
840 461.20  11:01:41 00079132587TRLO0 XLON
841 460.80  11:09:58 00079133214TRLO0 XLON
777 460.60  11:11:01 00079133289TRLO0 XLON
699 457.40  11:31:36 00079134725TRLO0 XLON
538 465.00  11:51:03 00079136521TRLO0 XLON
106 465.00  11:51:03 00079136522TRLO0 XLON
1 465.00  11:53:40 00079136766TRLO0 XLON
27 465.00  11:56:25 00079136915TRLO0 XLON
48 465.00  11:56:25 00079136916TRLO0 XLON
102 466.00  12:00:50 00079137120TRLO0 XLON
865 468.00  12:17:20 00079138144TRLO0 XLON
855 468.40  12:19:40 00079138269TRLO0 XLON
830 469.00  12:26:27 00079138695TRLO0 XLON
7 468.60  12:33:09 00079139001TRLO0 XLON
773 470.00  12:44:51 00079139548TRLO0 XLON
18 469.80  12:45:00 00079139560TRLO0 XLON
519 469.80  12:45:01 00079139570TRLO0 XLON
18 469.80  12:47:44 00079139681TRLO0 XLON
18 469.80  12:47:52 00079139689TRLO0 XLON
163 469.80  12:48:12 00079139702TRLO0 XLON
36 469.80  12:48:17 00079139711TRLO0 XLON
722 469.80  13:08:01 00079140369TRLO0 XLON
1 469.80  13:08:01 00079140368TRLO0 XLON
785 474.80  13:59:33 00079143541TRLO0 XLON
97 474.00  13:59:40 00079143543TRLO0 XLON
685 474.00  13:59:40 00079143542TRLO0 XLON
801 475.40  14:16:07 00079144584TRLO0 XLON
802 475.40  14:16:07 00079144585TRLO0 XLON
710 474.80  14:20:00 00079144735TRLO0 XLON
41 474.80  14:22:36 00079144934TRLO0 XLON
728 475.80  14:35:13 00079145967TRLO0 XLON
734 473.40  14:38:22 00079146353TRLO0 XLON
708 473.40  14:43:38 00079146833TRLO0 XLON
847 472.40  15:02:25 00079148165TRLO0 XLON
770 472.40  15:02:25 00079148164TRLO0 XLON
1626 472.60  15:02:25 00079148166TRLO0 XLON
707 472.00  15:21:58 00079150288TRLO0 XLON
862 472.60  15:34:14 00079151023TRLO0 XLON
712 472.40  15:34:14 00079151024TRLO0 XLON
806 472.60  15:34:14 00079151025TRLO0 XLON
739 472.60  15:51:26 00079152621TRLO0 XLON
782 473.00  15:51:26 00079152620TRLO0 XLON
850 472.80  16:01:39 00079153345TRLO0 XLON
772 473.20  16:03:48 00079153464TRLO0 XLON
689 472.80  16:09:30 00079154006TRLO0 XLON
122 472.80  16:09:30 00079154005TRLO0 XLON
117 473.20  16:13:23 00079154291TRLO0 XLON
717 473.20  16:13:23 00079154290TRLO0 XLON
756 473.40  16:16:51 00079154487TRLO0 XLON


Enquiries
 
Molten Ventures plc
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)
 		 +44 (0)20 7931 8800
cosec@molten.vc 
Goodbody Stockbrokers
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker
Don Harrington
William Hall
 		 +44 (0) 20 3841 6202
Deutsche Numis
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker
Simon Willis
Iqra Amin
 		 +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Sodali & Co
Public relations
Elly Williamson
Sam Austrums		 +44 (0)7889 297 217
molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures
Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.
It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.
Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than £700m to 30 September 2025.
For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc
 

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: POS
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
Sequence No.: 417879
EQS News ID: 2275110

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

