Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)

Transaction in Own Shares



16-Feb-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST





Molten Ventures plc

("Molten" or the "Company")



Transaction in own shares

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 13 February 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) (“Deutsche Numis”), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 28 January 2026.

Ordinary shares purchased: 30,000

Highest price paid per share: 481.20p

Lowest price paid per share: 472.00p

Volume weighted average price paid: 477.9 341 p



Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,284,434 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,762,016.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc

Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

cosec@molten.vc Goodbody Stockbrokers

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Don Harrington

William Hall

+44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Deutsche Numis

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Simon Willis

Iqra Amin

+44 (0)20 7260 1000 Sodali & Co

Public relations

Elly Williamson

Sam Austrums +44 (0)7889 297 217

molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than £700m to 30 September 2025.