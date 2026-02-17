Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)

Transaction in Own Shares



17-Feb-2026 / 07:30 GMT/BST





Molten Ventures plc

("Molten" or the "Company")



Transaction in own shares

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 16 February 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) (“Deutsche Numis”), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 28 January 2026.

Ordinary shares purchased: 15,000

Highest price paid per share: 490.00p

Lowest price paid per share: 482.20p

Volume weighted average price paid: 486.2204p



Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,299,434 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,747,016.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 663 490.00 14:59:17 00079225192TRLO0 XLON 796 490.00 14:59:17 00079225191TRLO0 XLON 1377 490.00 14:59:17 00079225190TRLO0 XLON 1577 490.00 14:59:17 00079225189TRLO0 XLON 504 488.60 15:00:18 00079225253TRLO0 XLON 324 488.60 15:00:18 00079225258TRLO0 XLON 86 486.80 15:04:21 00079225373TRLO0 XLON 258 486.80 15:04:30 00079225376TRLO0 XLON 514 486.80 15:04:30 00079225375TRLO0 XLON 276 485.20 15:08:12 00079225528TRLO0 XLON 515 485.20 15:08:12 00079225527TRLO0 XLON 773 485.40 15:17:19 00079225787TRLO0 XLON 758 485.40 15:20:17 00079225897TRLO0 XLON 727 486.00 15:40:58 00079226756TRLO0 XLON 719 485.40 15:40:58 00079226758TRLO0 XLON 715 485.40 15:40:58 00079226757TRLO0 XLON 87 483.20 15:52:21 00079227211TRLO0 XLON 280 483.20 15:52:21 00079227213TRLO0 XLON 703 483.20 15:52:21 00079227212TRLO0 XLON 77 483.00 15:59:24 00079227560TRLO0 XLON 1 483.00 15:59:24 00079227559TRLO0 XLON 77 483.00 15:59:24 00079227558TRLO0 XLON 77 483.00 15:59:24 00079227557TRLO0 XLON 1 483.00 15:59:24 00079227556TRLO0 XLON 218 483.00 15:59:24 00079227555TRLO0 XLON 94 483.00 15:59:24 00079227554TRLO0 XLON 179 483.00 15:59:24 00079227553TRLO0 XLON 534 482.20 15:59:24 00079227562TRLO0 XLON 205 482.20 15:59:24 00079227561TRLO0 XLON 55 482.20 16:06:35 00079227938TRLO0 XLON 1029 482.40 16:10:09 00079228117TRLO0 XLON 801 482.40 16:14:27 00079228344TRLO0 XLON

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than £700m to 30 September 2025.