Transaction in own shares

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 17 February 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) (“Deutsche Numis”), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 28 January 2026.

Ordinary shares purchased: 20,000

Highest price paid per share: 482.20p

Lowest price paid per share: 469.80p

Volume weighted average price paid: 47 8.3937 p



Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,319,434 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,727,016.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 620 476.60 08:53:52 00079232110TRLO0 XLON 664 476.00 09:10:12 00079232958TRLO0 XLON 636 474.40 09:46:01 00079234687TRLO0 XLON 759 471.80 10:21:45 00079235926TRLO0 XLON 233 470.00 10:44:45 00079236803TRLO0 XLON 633 470.00 10:44:45 00079236804TRLO0 XLON 624 469.80 10:47:17 00079236920TRLO0 XLON 760 474.40 11:22:12 00079237948TRLO0 XLON 774 476.20 11:32:46 00079238288TRLO0 XLON 9 479.80 12:17:31 00079239815TRLO0 XLON 1069 480.20 12:39:45 00079240336TRLO0 XLON 746 479.80 13:29:58 00079241657TRLO0 XLON 744 480.20 13:54:18 00079242547TRLO0 XLON 722 481.00 14:06:59 00079243029TRLO0 XLON 648 479.60 14:22:23 00079243717TRLO0 XLON 710 479.20 14:50:39 00079245628TRLO0 XLON 1013 479.40 14:50:39 00079245629TRLO0 XLON 722 482.00 15:25:35 00079247743TRLO0 XLON 673 482.00 15:25:35 00079247744TRLO0 XLON 693 479.80 15:33:26 00079248395TRLO0 XLON 685 479.80 15:33:26 00079248396TRLO0 XLON 959 480.00 15:33:26 00079248397TRLO0 XLON 691 480.20 15:48:11 00079249249TRLO0 XLON 636 480.00 15:48:11 00079249250TRLO0 XLON 416 479.20 15:57:40 00079249882TRLO0 XLON 204 479.20 15:57:41 00079249883TRLO0 XLON 770 478.80 16:00:31 00079250068TRLO0 XLON 74 481.80 16:12:29 00079251095TRLO0 XLON 96 482.00 16:12:29 00079251096TRLO0 XLON 261 482.00 16:12:29 00079251097TRLO0 XLON 195 482.00 16:12:29 00079251098TRLO0 XLON 693 481.80 16:12:34 00079251111TRLO0 XLON 37 481.80 16:12:34 00079251112TRLO0 XLON 582 481.40 16:13:09 00079251186TRLO0 XLON 249 482.20 16:17:51 00079251748TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc

Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Simon Willis

Iqra Amin

+44 (0)20 7260 1000 Berenberg

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Ben Wright

Harry Nicholas

Mark Whitmore

+44 (0)20 3207 7800 Sodali & Co

Public relations

Elly Williamson

Sam Austrums +44 (0)7889 297 217

molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than £700m to 30 September 2025.