WKN DE: A143MK / ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

18.02.2026 08:00:06

Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Transaction in Own Shares

18-Feb-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")
 
Transaction in own shares

 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 17 February 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) (“Deutsche Numis”), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 28 January 2026.

 
Ordinary shares purchased: 20,000
 
Highest price paid per share: 482.20p
 
Lowest price paid per share: 469.80p
 
Volume weighted average price paid: 478.3937p
 
                                     
Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,319,434 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,727,016.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
 
Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price
(GBp share)		 Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue
620 476.60  08:53:52 00079232110TRLO0 XLON
664 476.00  09:10:12 00079232958TRLO0 XLON
636 474.40  09:46:01 00079234687TRLO0 XLON
759 471.80  10:21:45 00079235926TRLO0 XLON
233 470.00  10:44:45 00079236803TRLO0 XLON
633 470.00  10:44:45 00079236804TRLO0 XLON
624 469.80  10:47:17 00079236920TRLO0 XLON
760 474.40  11:22:12 00079237948TRLO0 XLON
774 476.20  11:32:46 00079238288TRLO0 XLON
9 479.80  12:17:31 00079239815TRLO0 XLON
1069 480.20  12:39:45 00079240336TRLO0 XLON
746 479.80  13:29:58 00079241657TRLO0 XLON
744 480.20  13:54:18 00079242547TRLO0 XLON
722 481.00  14:06:59 00079243029TRLO0 XLON
648 479.60  14:22:23 00079243717TRLO0 XLON
710 479.20  14:50:39 00079245628TRLO0 XLON
1013 479.40  14:50:39 00079245629TRLO0 XLON
722 482.00  15:25:35 00079247743TRLO0 XLON
673 482.00  15:25:35 00079247744TRLO0 XLON
693 479.80  15:33:26 00079248395TRLO0 XLON
685 479.80  15:33:26 00079248396TRLO0 XLON
959 480.00  15:33:26 00079248397TRLO0 XLON
691 480.20  15:48:11 00079249249TRLO0 XLON
636 480.00  15:48:11 00079249250TRLO0 XLON
416 479.20  15:57:40 00079249882TRLO0 XLON
204 479.20  15:57:41 00079249883TRLO0 XLON
770 478.80  16:00:31 00079250068TRLO0 XLON
74 481.80  16:12:29 00079251095TRLO0 XLON
96 482.00  16:12:29 00079251096TRLO0 XLON
261 482.00  16:12:29 00079251097TRLO0 XLON
195 482.00  16:12:29 00079251098TRLO0 XLON
693 481.80  16:12:34 00079251111TRLO0 XLON
37 481.80  16:12:34 00079251112TRLO0 XLON
582 481.40  16:13:09 00079251186TRLO0 XLON
249 482.20  16:17:51 00079251748TRLO0 XLON


Enquiries
 
Molten Ventures plc
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)
 		 +44 (0)20 7931 8800
cosec@molten.vc 
Deutsche Numis
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker
Simon Willis
Iqra Amin
 		 +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Berenberg
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker
Ben Wright
Harry Nicholas
Mark Whitmore
 		 +44 (0)20 3207 7800
Sodali & Co
Public relations
Elly Williamson
Sam Austrums		 +44 (0)7889 297 217
molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures
Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than £700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc
 

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: POS
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
Sequence No.: 418402
EQS News ID: 2277742

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

08:00
 Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
17.02.26
 Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
17.02.26
 Appointment of Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker (EQS Group)
16.02.26
 Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
13.02.26
 Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
12.02.26
 Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
12.02.26
 Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
11.02.26
 Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)

