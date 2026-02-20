Transaction in own shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)

Molten Ventures plc

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 19 February 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) (“Deutsche Numis”), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 28 January 2026.

Ordinary shares purchased: 25,000

Highest price paid per share: 494.00p

Lowest price paid per share: 471.60p

Volume weighted average price paid: 478.7649p



Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,359,434 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,687,016.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 155 494.00 08:26:00 00079279061TRLO0 XLON 15 490.20 09:33:22 00079281676TRLO0 XLON 1 490.20 09:44:33 00079282056TRLO0 XLON 614 490.20 09:44:33 00079282057TRLO0 XLON 744 490.00 09:59:43 00079282727TRLO0 XLON 35 484.40 10:58:56 00079284296TRLO0 XLON 1 484.40 11:10:06 00079284534TRLO0 XLON 81 489.00 12:11:21 00079286085TRLO0 XLON 448 489.00 12:11:21 00079286086TRLO0 XLON 158 489.00 12:11:21 00079286087TRLO0 XLON 7 487.60 12:14:09 00079286194TRLO0 XLON 8 487.60 12:14:09 00079286195TRLO0 XLON 8 487.60 12:14:09 00079286196TRLO0 XLON 7 487.60 12:14:09 00079286197TRLO0 XLON 8 487.60 12:14:09 00079286198TRLO0 XLON 90 487.60 12:14:09 00079286199TRLO0 XLON 29 487.60 12:14:09 00079286200TRLO0 XLON 825 490.00 12:29:26 00079286735TRLO0 XLON 721 488.80 13:24:56 00079288033TRLO0 XLON 630 488.80 13:24:56 00079288034TRLO0 XLON 494 488.40 13:28:56 00079288223TRLO0 XLON 667 487.80 13:50:22 00079288854TRLO0 XLON 702 484.40 13:52:07 00079288886TRLO0 XLON 718 483.80 13:52:07 00079288887TRLO0 XLON 654 483.00 13:52:20 00079288891TRLO0 XLON 732 481.60 14:25:30 00079289975TRLO0 XLON 626 481.20 14:25:30 00079289976TRLO0 XLON 555 479.00 14:30:40 00079290225TRLO0 XLON 685 479.00 14:30:40 00079290226TRLO0 XLON 105 479.00 14:30:40 00079290227TRLO0 XLON 683 478.00 14:35:40 00079290541TRLO0 XLON 679 474.60 14:42:05 00079290840TRLO0 XLON 3 474.20 14:45:25 00079291008TRLO0 XLON 714 475.20 14:58:45 00079291534TRLO0 XLON 101 474.60 14:58:56 00079291537TRLO0 XLON 566 474.60 15:03:30 00079291870TRLO0 XLON 636 474.60 15:03:30 00079291871TRLO0 XLON 443 473.20 15:04:24 00079291932TRLO0 XLON 227 473.20 15:04:24 00079291933TRLO0 XLON 297 471.80 15:14:03 00079292411TRLO0 XLON 153 471.80 15:14:03 00079292412TRLO0 XLON 158 471.80 15:14:03 00079292413TRLO0 XLON 124 471.80 15:14:03 00079292414TRLO0 XLON 398 475.20 15:41:58 00079293555TRLO0 XLON 344 475.20 15:42:30 00079293586TRLO0 XLON 740 474.60 15:43:30 00079293633TRLO0 XLON 682 474.60 15:43:30 00079293634TRLO0 XLON 2 474.60 15:52:09 00079294036TRLO0 XLON 4 474.60 15:52:09 00079294037TRLO0 XLON 683 474.40 15:58:25 00079294268TRLO0 XLON 752 474.40 15:58:25 00079294269TRLO0 XLON 629 472.00 16:03:25 00079294469TRLO0 XLON 670 472.00 16:03:25 00079294470TRLO0 XLON 654 471.60 16:06:54 00079294584TRLO0 XLON 733 471.60 16:06:54 00079294585TRLO0 XLON 56 472.00 16:06:54 00079294586TRLO0 XLON 608 472.00 16:06:54 00079294587TRLO0 XLON 32 472.40 16:12:50 00079294803TRLO0 XLON 663 472.40 16:12:50 00079294804TRLO0 XLON 626 473.00 16:17:19 00079294933TRLO0 XLON 139 473.00 16:18:13 00079295015TRLO0 XLON 117 473.20 16:18:14 00079295016TRLO0 XLON 200 473.00 16:18:37 00079295047TRLO0 XLON 564 473.00 16:18:37 00079295048TRLO0 XLON 397 473.00 16:19:20 00079295115TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc

Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Simon Willis

Iqra Amin

+44 (0)20 7260 1000 Berenberg

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Ben Wright

Harry Nicholas

Mark Whitmore

+44 (0)20 3207 7800 Sodali & Co

Public relations

Elly Williamson

Sam Austrums +44 (0)7889 297 217

molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than £700m to 30 September 2025.