26.02.2026 08:00:24

Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Transaction in Own Shares

26-Feb-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")
 
Transaction in own shares

 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 25 February 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) (“Deutsche Numis”), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 28 January 2026.

 
Ordinary shares purchased: 9,065
 
Highest price paid per share: 457.80p
 
Lowest price paid per share: 443.00p
 
Volume weighted average price paid: 453.8686p
 
                                     
Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,438,499 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,607,951.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
 
Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price
(GBp share)		 Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue
654 443.00  08:30:29 00079366045TRLO0 XLON
1 443.00  08:30:35 00079366052TRLO0 XLON
691 450.00  09:41:52 00079368838TRLO0 XLON
626 449.20  09:52:29 00079369134TRLO0 XLON
690 453.20  12:00:18 00079373511TRLO0 XLON
434 453.40  12:05:28 00079373725TRLO0 XLON
202 453.40  12:05:28 00079373726TRLO0 XLON
164 454.60  12:11:17 00079374004TRLO0 XLON
250 454.60  12:11:17 00079374005TRLO0 XLON
80 454.60  12:11:17 00079374006TRLO0 XLON
28 454.60  12:11:18 00079374007TRLO0 XLON
668 455.60  12:21:01 00079374230TRLO0 XLON
690 456.00  12:23:27 00079374276TRLO0 XLON
450 455.60  12:23:33 00079374287TRLO0 XLON
285 455.60  12:23:39 00079374295TRLO0 XLON
121 456.60  12:31:51 00079374551TRLO0 XLON
166 456.60  12:31:51 00079374552TRLO0 XLON
387 456.40  12:39:34 00079374828TRLO0 XLON
143 456.20  12:39:52 00079374834TRLO0 XLON
181 456.20  12:39:52 00079374835TRLO0 XLON
512 455.00  12:49:08 00079375214TRLO0 XLON
110 455.00  12:51:25 00079375335TRLO0 XLON
12 453.40  13:05:28 00079375959TRLO0 XLON
635 457.80  13:16:37 00079376382TRLO0 XLON
106 457.80  13:16:37 00079376383TRLO0 XLON
306 457.80  13:17:59 00079376509TRLO0 XLON
353 457.80  13:18:26 00079376533TRLO0 XLON
120 457.80  13:18:26 00079376534TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries
 
Molten Ventures plc
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)
 		 +44 (0)20 7931 8800
cosec@molten.vc 
Deutsche Numis
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker
Simon Willis
Iqra Amin
 		 +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Berenberg
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker
Ben Wright
Harry Nicholas
Mark Whitmore
 		 +44 (0)20 3207 7800
Sodali & Co
Public relations
Elly Williamson
Sam Austrums		 +44 (0)7889 297 217
molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures
Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than £700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc
 

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: POS
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
Sequence No.: 419214
EQS News ID: 2281720

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

