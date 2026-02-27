Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)

Transaction in Own Shares



27-Feb-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST





Molten Ventures plc

("Molten" or the "Company")



Transaction in own shares

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 26 February 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) (“Deutsche Numis”), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 28 January 2026.

Ordinary shares purchased: 20,000

Highest price paid per share: 468.80p

Lowest price paid per share: 462.40p

Volume weighted average price paid: 466.8835p



Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,458,499 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,587,951.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 643 466.80 08:33:58 00079389536TRLO0 XLON 650 466.80 09:14:40 00079391783TRLO0 XLON 615 466.00 09:43:24 00079393308TRLO0 XLON 624 464.00 10:23:45 00079395330TRLO0 XLON 34 464.00 10:26:15 00079395410TRLO0 XLON 1 464.00 10:29:06 00079395464TRLO0 XLON 651 462.40 11:04:29 00079396612TRLO0 XLON 631 466.20 11:24:15 00079397110TRLO0 XLON 751 466.60 11:43:56 00079397705TRLO0 XLON 267 465.00 12:14:54 00079398712TRLO0 XLON 371 465.00 12:14:54 00079398711TRLO0 XLON 638 463.40 12:25:40 00079399232TRLO0 XLON 648 464.60 12:34:28 00079399646TRLO0 XLON 649 464.00 12:40:49 00079399869TRLO0 XLON 269 467.80 13:51:19 00079402837TRLO0 XLON 363 467.80 13:51:19 00079402838TRLO0 XLON 704 468.60 13:58:57 00079403378TRLO0 XLON 715 468.60 13:58:57 00079403377TRLO0 XLON 621 467.80 14:03:49 00079403673TRLO0 XLON 618 467.80 14:22:15 00079404444TRLO0 XLON 694 468.60 14:44:19 00079405669TRLO0 XLON 371 468.00 14:44:41 00079405678TRLO0 XLON 323 468.00 14:45:30 00079405722TRLO0 XLON 747 468.00 14:45:30 00079405723TRLO0 XLON 41 468.60 15:02:54 00079407261TRLO0 XLON 82 468.60 15:02:54 00079407262TRLO0 XLON 137 468.80 15:02:54 00079407263TRLO0 XLON 680 468.00 15:12:35 00079407862TRLO0 XLON 246 467.60 15:12:35 00079407863TRLO0 XLON 433 467.60 15:12:35 00079407864TRLO0 XLON 205 467.20 15:26:00 00079408726TRLO0 XLON 456 467.20 15:26:00 00079408725TRLO0 XLON 710 468.20 15:40:42 00079409460TRLO0 XLON 373 467.80 15:40:42 00079409461TRLO0 XLON 603 467.80 15:40:42 00079409462TRLO0 XLON 337 468.00 16:04:06 00079410593TRLO0 XLON 417 468.00 16:04:06 00079410591TRLO0 XLON 624 468.00 16:04:06 00079410592TRLO0 XLON 678 468.00 16:04:06 00079410594TRLO0 XLON 98 466.80 16:09:49 00079411177TRLO0 XLON 403 466.80 16:09:49 00079411176TRLO0 XLON 416 466.80 16:14:45 00079411389TRLO0 XLON 463 466.80 16:14:45 00079411390TRLO0 XLON

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than £700m to 30 September 2025.