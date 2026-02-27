Draper Esprit Aktie

Draper Esprit für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A143MK / ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

27.02.2026 08:00:10

Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Transaction in Own Shares

27-Feb-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")
 
Transaction in own shares

 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 26 February 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) (“Deutsche Numis”), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 28 January 2026.

 
Ordinary shares purchased: 20,000
 
Highest price paid per share: 468.80p
 
Lowest price paid per share: 462.40p
 
Volume weighted average price paid: 466.8835p
 
                                     
Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,458,499 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,587,951.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
 
Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price
(GBp share)		 Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue
643 466.80  08:33:58 00079389536TRLO0 XLON
650 466.80  09:14:40 00079391783TRLO0 XLON
615 466.00  09:43:24 00079393308TRLO0 XLON
624 464.00  10:23:45 00079395330TRLO0 XLON
34 464.00  10:26:15 00079395410TRLO0 XLON
1 464.00  10:29:06 00079395464TRLO0 XLON
651 462.40  11:04:29 00079396612TRLO0 XLON
631 466.20  11:24:15 00079397110TRLO0 XLON
751 466.60  11:43:56 00079397705TRLO0 XLON
267 465.00  12:14:54 00079398712TRLO0 XLON
371 465.00  12:14:54 00079398711TRLO0 XLON
638 463.40  12:25:40 00079399232TRLO0 XLON
648 464.60  12:34:28 00079399646TRLO0 XLON
649 464.00  12:40:49 00079399869TRLO0 XLON
269 467.80  13:51:19 00079402837TRLO0 XLON
363 467.80  13:51:19 00079402838TRLO0 XLON
704 468.60  13:58:57 00079403378TRLO0 XLON
715 468.60  13:58:57 00079403377TRLO0 XLON
621 467.80  14:03:49 00079403673TRLO0 XLON
618 467.80  14:22:15 00079404444TRLO0 XLON
694 468.60  14:44:19 00079405669TRLO0 XLON
371 468.00  14:44:41 00079405678TRLO0 XLON
323 468.00  14:45:30 00079405722TRLO0 XLON
747 468.00  14:45:30 00079405723TRLO0 XLON
41 468.60  15:02:54 00079407261TRLO0 XLON
82 468.60  15:02:54 00079407262TRLO0 XLON
137 468.80  15:02:54 00079407263TRLO0 XLON
680 468.00  15:12:35 00079407862TRLO0 XLON
246 467.60  15:12:35 00079407863TRLO0 XLON
433 467.60  15:12:35 00079407864TRLO0 XLON
205 467.20  15:26:00 00079408726TRLO0 XLON
456 467.20  15:26:00 00079408725TRLO0 XLON
710 468.20  15:40:42 00079409460TRLO0 XLON
373 467.80  15:40:42 00079409461TRLO0 XLON
603 467.80  15:40:42 00079409462TRLO0 XLON
337 468.00  16:04:06 00079410593TRLO0 XLON
417 468.00  16:04:06 00079410591TRLO0 XLON
624 468.00  16:04:06 00079410592TRLO0 XLON
678 468.00  16:04:06 00079410594TRLO0 XLON
98 466.80  16:09:49 00079411177TRLO0 XLON
403 466.80  16:09:49 00079411176TRLO0 XLON
416 466.80  16:14:45 00079411389TRLO0 XLON
463 466.80  16:14:45 00079411390TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries
 
Molten Ventures plc
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)
 		 +44 (0)20 7931 8800
cosec@molten.vc 
Deutsche Numis
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker
Simon Willis
Iqra Amin
 		 +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Berenberg
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker
Ben Wright
Harry Nicholas
Mark Whitmore
 		 +44 (0)20 3207 7800
Sodali & Co
Public relations
Elly Williamson
Sam Austrums		 +44 (0)7889 297 217
molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures
Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than £700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc
 

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: POS
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
Sequence No.: 419348
EQS News ID: 2282456

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

