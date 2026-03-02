Draper Esprit Aktie

Draper Esprit für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A143MK / ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

02.03.2026 08:00:06

Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Transaction in Own Shares

02-March-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")
 
Transaction in own shares

 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 27 February 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) (“Deutsche Numis”), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 28 January 2026.

 
Ordinary shares purchased: 20,000
 
Highest price paid per share: 466.80p
 
Lowest price paid per share: 457.20p
 
Volume weighted average price paid: 461.7885p
 
                                     
Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,478,499 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,567,951.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
 
Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price
(GBp share)		 Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue
425 461.80  08:12:15 00079413750TRLO0 XLON
721 463.20  08:15:17 00079413861TRLO0 XLON
644 466.80  09:10:40 00079416313TRLO0 XLON
671 466.00  09:15:03 00079416479TRLO0 XLON
738 465.00  09:47:40 00079418808TRLO0 XLON
749 465.00  09:47:40 00079418809TRLO0 XLON
673 464.40  10:04:01 00079419587TRLO0 XLON
55 460.20  10:18:03 00079420218TRLO0 XLON
590 460.20  10:20:01 00079420334TRLO0 XLON
743 459.00  10:49:53 00079421653TRLO0 XLON
96 463.60  11:56:01 00079424337TRLO0 XLON
5 463.60  11:56:01 00079424338TRLO0 XLON
166 463.60  11:56:01 00079424339TRLO0 XLON
93 463.60  11:56:01 00079424340TRLO0 XLON
1364 464.80  12:05:19 00079424595TRLO0 XLON
636 464.00  12:13:12 00079424875TRLO0 XLON
378 463.20  12:22:49 00079425391TRLO0 XLON
260 463.20  12:22:49 00079425392TRLO0 XLON
673 463.20  12:51:23 00079426020TRLO0 XLON
609 460.40  13:29:59 00079427406TRLO0 XLON
723 459.20  13:54:27 00079428062TRLO0 XLON
620 459.20  13:54:27 00079428063TRLO0 XLON
726 461.40  14:12:08 00079428606TRLO0 XLON
666 460.40  14:17:05 00079428706TRLO0 XLON
615 460.60  14:36:30 00079429570TRLO0 XLON
685 460.40  14:36:50 00079429594TRLO0 XLON
727 457.20  14:54:49 00079430972TRLO0 XLON
672 460.20  15:21:46 00079432669TRLO0 XLON
614 460.00  15:45:40 00079434190TRLO0 XLON
694 460.00  15:45:40 00079434191TRLO0 XLON
617 460.00  15:45:40 00079434192TRLO0 XLON
516 460.20  15:48:17 00079434502TRLO0 XLON
192 460.20  15:48:17 00079434503TRLO0 XLON
606 460.40  16:04:19 00079436074TRLO0 XLON
710 460.40  16:11:29 00079437087TRLO0 XLON
328 460.20  16:11:29 00079437088TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries
 
Molten Ventures plc
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)
 		 +44 (0)20 7931 8800
cosec@molten.vc 
Deutsche Numis
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker
Simon Willis
Iqra Amin
 		 +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Berenberg
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker
Ben Wright
Harry Nicholas
Mark Whitmore
 		 +44 (0)20 3207 7800
Sodali & Co
Public relations
Elly Williamson
Sam Austrums		 +44 (0)7889 297 217
molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures
Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than £700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc
 

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: POS
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
Sequence No.: 419549
EQS News ID: 2283284

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

