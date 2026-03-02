Transaction in own shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 27 February 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) (“Deutsche Numis”), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 28 January 2026.

Ordinary shares purchased: 20,000

Highest price paid per share: 466.80p

Lowest price paid per share: 457.20p

Volume weighted average price paid: 461.7885p



Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,478,499 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,567,951.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 425 461.80 08:12:15 00079413750TRLO0 XLON 721 463.20 08:15:17 00079413861TRLO0 XLON 644 466.80 09:10:40 00079416313TRLO0 XLON 671 466.00 09:15:03 00079416479TRLO0 XLON 738 465.00 09:47:40 00079418808TRLO0 XLON 749 465.00 09:47:40 00079418809TRLO0 XLON 673 464.40 10:04:01 00079419587TRLO0 XLON 55 460.20 10:18:03 00079420218TRLO0 XLON 590 460.20 10:20:01 00079420334TRLO0 XLON 743 459.00 10:49:53 00079421653TRLO0 XLON 96 463.60 11:56:01 00079424337TRLO0 XLON 5 463.60 11:56:01 00079424338TRLO0 XLON 166 463.60 11:56:01 00079424339TRLO0 XLON 93 463.60 11:56:01 00079424340TRLO0 XLON 1364 464.80 12:05:19 00079424595TRLO0 XLON 636 464.00 12:13:12 00079424875TRLO0 XLON 378 463.20 12:22:49 00079425391TRLO0 XLON 260 463.20 12:22:49 00079425392TRLO0 XLON 673 463.20 12:51:23 00079426020TRLO0 XLON 609 460.40 13:29:59 00079427406TRLO0 XLON 723 459.20 13:54:27 00079428062TRLO0 XLON 620 459.20 13:54:27 00079428063TRLO0 XLON 726 461.40 14:12:08 00079428606TRLO0 XLON 666 460.40 14:17:05 00079428706TRLO0 XLON 615 460.60 14:36:30 00079429570TRLO0 XLON 685 460.40 14:36:50 00079429594TRLO0 XLON 727 457.20 14:54:49 00079430972TRLO0 XLON 672 460.20 15:21:46 00079432669TRLO0 XLON 614 460.00 15:45:40 00079434190TRLO0 XLON 694 460.00 15:45:40 00079434191TRLO0 XLON 617 460.00 15:45:40 00079434192TRLO0 XLON 516 460.20 15:48:17 00079434502TRLO0 XLON 192 460.20 15:48:17 00079434503TRLO0 XLON 606 460.40 16:04:19 00079436074TRLO0 XLON 710 460.40 16:11:29 00079437087TRLO0 XLON 328 460.20 16:11:29 00079437088TRLO0 XLON

