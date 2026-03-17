Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)

Transaction in Own Shares



17-March-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST





Molten Ventures plc

("Molten" or the "Company")



Transaction in own shares

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 16 March 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) (“Deutsche Numis”), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 28 January 2026.

Ordinary shares purchased: 20,000

Highest price paid per share: 463.0 0 p

Lowest price paid per share: 453.60 p

Volume weighted average price paid: 459.2909p



Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,698,510 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,347,940.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 704 460.20 08:14:16 00079687379TRLO0 XLON 199 462.00 08:20:32 00079687873TRLO0 XLON 452 462.00 08:20:32 00079687874TRLO0 XLON 892 462.20 08:24:04 00079688026TRLO0 XLON 682 460.00 08:33:35 00079688566TRLO0 XLON 1 459.40 08:36:46 00079688688TRLO0 XLON 699 459.40 08:36:47 00079688689TRLO0 XLON 43 459.40 08:45:31 00079688993TRLO0 XLON 754 461.00 08:55:06 00079689199TRLO0 XLON 725 460.00 08:58:23 00079689369TRLO0 XLON 640 460.00 09:24:06 00079690303TRLO0 XLON 770 459.00 09:25:11 00079690397TRLO0 XLON 620 456.80 09:55:04 00079691713TRLO0 XLON 86 456.80 09:56:24 00079691773TRLO0 XLON 737 453.60 10:10:59 00079692423TRLO0 XLON 721 456.80 10:49:12 00079693928TRLO0 XLON 613 458.60 11:16:20 00079694922TRLO0 XLON 110 458.60 11:24:28 00079695058TRLO0 XLON 653 459.20 11:45:49 00079695364TRLO0 XLON 736 458.40 12:09:30 00079695775TRLO0 XLON 733 457.20 12:49:00 00079696924TRLO0 XLON 661 462.20 13:38:33 00079698203TRLO0 XLON 674 463.00 13:43:46 00079698342TRLO0 XLON 714 462.00 13:51:48 00079698762TRLO0 XLON 695 463.00 14:08:31 00079699526TRLO0 XLON 7 460.80 14:30:06 00079700611TRLO0 XLON 449 457.60 14:35:24 00079700794TRLO0 XLON 281 457.60 14:36:10 00079700833TRLO0 XLON 719 458.40 15:09:03 00079702565TRLO0 XLON 780 459.60 15:29:32 00079703890TRLO0 XLON 442 459.00 15:29:32 00079703891TRLO0 XLON 258 459.00 15:29:32 00079703892TRLO0 XLON 440 457.60 15:37:32 00079704480TRLO0 XLON 260 457.60 15:37:32 00079704482TRLO0 XLON 731 458.20 15:55:39 00079705489TRLO0 XLON 664 458.00 15:59:35 00079705709TRLO0 XLON 655 457.20 16:11:22 00079706590TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc

Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Joshua Hughes

Liam Kingsmill

+44 (0)20 7260 1000 Berenberg

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Ben Wright

Harry Nicholas

Mark Whitmore

+44 (0)20 3207 7800 Sodali & Co

Public relations

Elly Williamson

Sam Austrums +44 (0)7889 297 217

molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than £700m to 30 September 2025.