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WKN DE: A143MK / ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

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18.03.2026 08:00:10

Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Transaction in Own Shares

18-March-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")
 
Transaction in own shares

 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 17 March 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) (“Deutsche Numis”), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 28 January 2026.

 
Ordinary shares purchased: 20,000
 
Highest price paid per share: 467.00p
 
Lowest price paid per share: 457.20p
 
Volume weighted average price paid: 464.8686p
 
                                     
Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,718,510 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,327,940.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
 
Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price
(GBp share)		 Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue
1 459.40  08:21:22 00079709734TRLO0 XLON
654 459.00  08:26:51 00079709985TRLO0 XLON
684 459.60  09:05:17 00079711393TRLO0 XLON
710 457.20  10:14:24 00079714826TRLO0 XLON
3 460.20  11:05:47 00079716865TRLO0 XLON
3 460.40  11:07:22 00079716895TRLO0 XLON
656 460.40  11:07:22 00079716896TRLO0 XLON
672 461.00  11:33:09 00079717545TRLO0 XLON
2 461.00  11:33:09 00079717546TRLO0 XLON
73 461.00  11:33:09 00079717547TRLO0 XLON
642 461.40  12:24:50 00079718717TRLO0 XLON
654 462.20  12:41:07 00079719354TRLO0 XLON
27 462.00  12:58:56 00079720135TRLO0 XLON
126 464.00  13:16:04 00079720900TRLO0 XLON
529 464.00  13:20:59 00079721328TRLO0 XLON
653 465.40  13:35:07 00079722038TRLO0 XLON
60 465.40  13:35:07 00079722039TRLO0 XLON
667 466.20  13:50:06 00079723025TRLO0 XLON
659 465.20  13:56:15 00079723410TRLO0 XLON
65 464.00  14:08:04 00079724211TRLO0 XLON
451 464.00  14:08:04 00079724210TRLO0 XLON
183 464.00  14:08:04 00079724212TRLO0 XLON
722 466.40  14:32:57 00079725629TRLO0 XLON
754 466.20  14:32:57 00079725630TRLO0 XLON
456 467.00  15:19:00 00079727854TRLO0 XLON
481 467.00  15:19:00 00079727858TRLO0 XLON
670 467.00  15:19:00 00079727860TRLO0 XLON
703 467.00  15:19:00 00079727857TRLO0 XLON
710 467.00  15:19:00 00079727859TRLO0 XLON
792 467.00  15:19:00 00079727856TRLO0 XLON
1092 467.00  15:19:00 00079727855TRLO0 XLON
759 467.00  15:19:00 00079727861TRLO0 XLON
744 467.00  15:30:55 00079728263TRLO0 XLON
734 466.00  15:36:18 00079728671TRLO0 XLON
772 467.00  15:51:45 00079729463TRLO0 XLON
724 467.00  16:04:21 00079730167TRLO0 XLON
641 467.00  16:06:31 00079730340TRLO0 XLON
780 466.00  16:09:53 00079730456TRLO0 XLON
292 466.40  16:13:55 00079730746TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries
 
Molten Ventures plc
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)
 		 +44 (0)20 7931 8800
cosec@molten.vc 
Deutsche Numis
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker
Joshua Hughes
Liam Kingsmill
 		 +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Berenberg
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker
Ben Wright
Harry Nicholas
Mark Whitmore
 		 +44 (0)20 3207 7800
Sodali & Co
Public relations
Elly Williamson
Sam Austrums		 +44 (0)7889 297 217
molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures
Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than £700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc
 

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: POS
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
Sequence No.: 421350
EQS News ID: 2293092

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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