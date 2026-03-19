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WKN DE: A143MK / ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

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19.03.2026 08:00:08

Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Transaction in Own Shares

19-March-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")
 
Transaction in own shares

 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 18 March 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) (“Deutsche Numis”), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 28 January 2026.

 
Ordinary shares purchased: 20,000
 
Highest price paid per share: 474.60p
 
Lowest price paid per share: 464.60p
 
Volume weighted average price paid: 468.5898p
 
                                     
Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,738,510 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,307,940.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
 
Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price
(GBp share)		 Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue
670 467.00  08:32:34 00079734703TRLO0 XLON
671 467.00  08:42:43 00079735218TRLO0 XLON
2 466.40  09:01:41 00079735972TRLO0 XLON
760 466.40  09:01:41 00079735973TRLO0 XLON
769 470.00  09:22:17 00079736530TRLO0 XLON
699 470.20  09:47:27 00079737276TRLO0 XLON
96 470.20  09:47:27 00079737277TRLO0 XLON
716 470.80  10:12:57 00079737874TRLO0 XLON
704 474.60  10:47:05 00079739144TRLO0 XLON
788 471.80  11:23:04 00079740064TRLO0 XLON
758 468.60  11:48:24 00079741081TRLO0 XLON
779 467.60  12:19:09 00079742258TRLO0 XLON
295 469.80  12:40:57 00079743443TRLO0 XLON
654 470.20  12:41:57 00079743470TRLO0 XLON
654 469.00  12:43:44 00079743580TRLO0 XLON
747 467.60  12:58:25 00079744391TRLO0 XLON
791 465.60  13:16:15 00079744990TRLO0 XLON
650 466.00  13:16:15 00079744991TRLO0 XLON
791 470.00  13:39:50 00079746120TRLO0 XLON
712 470.00  13:57:57 00079746921TRLO0 XLON
207 470.00  13:57:57 00079746922TRLO0 XLON
724 470.60  14:11:37 00079747795TRLO0 XLON
115 469.00  14:27:07 00079748753TRLO0 XLON
693 470.00  14:39:58 00079749314TRLO0 XLON
689 469.00  14:41:27 00079749367TRLO0 XLON
61 468.20  15:00:22 00079750024TRLO0 XLON
151 468.20  15:00:22 00079750025TRLO0 XLON
43 468.20  15:00:22 00079750026TRLO0 XLON
223 468.20  15:10:56 00079750560TRLO0 XLON
468 468.20  15:10:56 00079750561TRLO0 XLON
642 466.40  15:20:48 00079751055TRLO0 XLON
51 466.40  15:20:48 00079751056TRLO0 XLON
140 466.60  15:20:48 00079751057TRLO0 XLON
793 467.00  15:34:34 00079751721TRLO0 XLON
411 464.60  15:46:48 00079752404TRLO0 XLON
221 464.60  15:46:48 00079752405TRLO0 XLON
71 464.60  15:46:48 00079752406TRLO0 XLON
78 464.60  15:46:48 00079752407TRLO0 XLON
74 467.60  16:01:08 00079753571TRLO0 XLON
142 467.60  16:01:08 00079753572TRLO0 XLON
82 467.60  16:01:45 00079753596TRLO0 XLON
366 467.60  16:01:45 00079753597TRLO0 XLON
55 467.40  16:15:09 00079754195TRLO0 XLON
684 467.40  16:16:11 00079754249TRLO0 XLON
110 467.40  16:16:22 00079754267TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries
 
Molten Ventures plc
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)
 		 +44 (0)20 7931 8800
cosec@molten.vc 
Deutsche Numis
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker
Joshua Hughes
Liam Kingsmill
 		 +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Berenberg
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker
Ben Wright
Harry Nicholas
Mark Whitmore
 		 +44 (0)20 3207 7800
Sodali & Co
Public relations
Elly Williamson
Sam Austrums		 +44 (0)7889 297 217
molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures
Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than £700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc
 

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: POS
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
Sequence No.: 421477
EQS News ID: 2293956

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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