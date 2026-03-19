Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)

Transaction in Own Shares



19-March-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST





Molten Ventures plc

("Molten" or the "Company")



Transaction in own shares

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 18 March 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) (“Deutsche Numis”), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 28 January 2026.

Ordinary shares purchased: 20,000

Highest price paid per share: 474.6 0 p

Lowest price paid per share: 464.60 p

Volume weighted average price paid: 468.5898p



Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,738,510 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,307,940.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 670 467.00 08:32:34 00079734703TRLO0 XLON 671 467.00 08:42:43 00079735218TRLO0 XLON 2 466.40 09:01:41 00079735972TRLO0 XLON 760 466.40 09:01:41 00079735973TRLO0 XLON 769 470.00 09:22:17 00079736530TRLO0 XLON 699 470.20 09:47:27 00079737276TRLO0 XLON 96 470.20 09:47:27 00079737277TRLO0 XLON 716 470.80 10:12:57 00079737874TRLO0 XLON 704 474.60 10:47:05 00079739144TRLO0 XLON 788 471.80 11:23:04 00079740064TRLO0 XLON 758 468.60 11:48:24 00079741081TRLO0 XLON 779 467.60 12:19:09 00079742258TRLO0 XLON 295 469.80 12:40:57 00079743443TRLO0 XLON 654 470.20 12:41:57 00079743470TRLO0 XLON 654 469.00 12:43:44 00079743580TRLO0 XLON 747 467.60 12:58:25 00079744391TRLO0 XLON 791 465.60 13:16:15 00079744990TRLO0 XLON 650 466.00 13:16:15 00079744991TRLO0 XLON 791 470.00 13:39:50 00079746120TRLO0 XLON 712 470.00 13:57:57 00079746921TRLO0 XLON 207 470.00 13:57:57 00079746922TRLO0 XLON 724 470.60 14:11:37 00079747795TRLO0 XLON 115 469.00 14:27:07 00079748753TRLO0 XLON 693 470.00 14:39:58 00079749314TRLO0 XLON 689 469.00 14:41:27 00079749367TRLO0 XLON 61 468.20 15:00:22 00079750024TRLO0 XLON 151 468.20 15:00:22 00079750025TRLO0 XLON 43 468.20 15:00:22 00079750026TRLO0 XLON 223 468.20 15:10:56 00079750560TRLO0 XLON 468 468.20 15:10:56 00079750561TRLO0 XLON 642 466.40 15:20:48 00079751055TRLO0 XLON 51 466.40 15:20:48 00079751056TRLO0 XLON 140 466.60 15:20:48 00079751057TRLO0 XLON 793 467.00 15:34:34 00079751721TRLO0 XLON 411 464.60 15:46:48 00079752404TRLO0 XLON 221 464.60 15:46:48 00079752405TRLO0 XLON 71 464.60 15:46:48 00079752406TRLO0 XLON 78 464.60 15:46:48 00079752407TRLO0 XLON 74 467.60 16:01:08 00079753571TRLO0 XLON 142 467.60 16:01:08 00079753572TRLO0 XLON 82 467.60 16:01:45 00079753596TRLO0 XLON 366 467.60 16:01:45 00079753597TRLO0 XLON 55 467.40 16:15:09 00079754195TRLO0 XLON 684 467.40 16:16:11 00079754249TRLO0 XLON 110 467.40 16:16:22 00079754267TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc

Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Joshua Hughes

Liam Kingsmill

+44 (0)20 7260 1000 Berenberg

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Ben Wright

Harry Nicholas

Mark Whitmore

+44 (0)20 3207 7800 Sodali & Co

Public relations

Elly Williamson

Sam Austrums +44 (0)7889 297 217

molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than £700m to 30 September 2025.