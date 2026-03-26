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26.03.2026 08:00:13

Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Transaction in Own Shares

26-March-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")
 
Transaction in own shares

 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 25 March 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) (“Deutsche Numis”), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 28 January 2026.

 
Ordinary shares purchased: 20,000
 
Highest price paid per share: 463.40p
 
Lowest price paid per share: 454.20p
 
Volume weighted average price paid: 460.0335p
 
                                     
Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,848,510 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,197,940.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
 
Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp) Time of transaction  (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue
792 456.80  08:49:11 00079859399TRLO0 XLON
771 456.00  08:49:11 00079859400TRLO0 XLON
682 456.80  08:52:56 00079859463TRLO0 XLON
745 454.20  09:48:02 00079862210TRLO0 XLON
320 456.40  10:02:32 00079862709TRLO0 XLON
166 455.80  10:07:39 00079862860TRLO0 XLON
83 455.80  10:07:39 00079862861TRLO0 XLON
551 455.80  10:07:39 00079862862TRLO0 XLON
785 459.60  11:12:13 00079865300TRLO0 XLON
257 460.00  11:12:13 00079865301TRLO0 XLON
807 461.80  11:47:42 00079866136TRLO0 XLON
78 462.60  12:23:04 00079867261TRLO0 XLON
599 462.60  12:23:06 00079867300TRLO0 XLON
740 462.60  13:00:23 00079868828TRLO0 XLON
756 462.60  13:08:51 00079869013TRLO0 XLON
700 463.40  13:43:51 00079870021TRLO0 XLON
9 463.40  13:43:51 00079870022TRLO0 XLON
371 462.60  13:47:01 00079870208TRLO0 XLON
309 463.40  13:49:57 00079870331TRLO0 XLON
416 463.40  13:49:57 00079870332TRLO0 XLON
708 462.60  13:51:59 00079870485TRLO0 XLON
694 462.80  13:51:59 00079870486TRLO0 XLON
663 461.20  14:26:06 00079872150TRLO0 XLON
354 462.60  14:39:08 00079872642TRLO0 XLON
377 462.60  14:39:08 00079872643TRLO0 XLON
109 462.60  14:48:21 00079873089TRLO0 XLON
357 462.60  14:48:21 00079873090TRLO0 XLON
34 462.60  14:49:26 00079873151TRLO0 XLON
10 462.60  14:53:27 00079873448TRLO0 XLON
143 462.60  14:54:08 00079873480TRLO0 XLON
89 462.60  14:54:08 00079873481TRLO0 XLON
106 462.60  14:54:08 00079873482TRLO0 XLON
40 461.80  14:58:56 00079873622TRLO0 XLON
754 461.80  14:58:56 00079873623TRLO0 XLON
100 461.00  14:59:46 00079873665TRLO0 XLON
357 461.00  15:06:41 00079873897TRLO0 XLON
17 461.00  15:06:41 00079873898TRLO0 XLON
302 461.00  15:06:41 00079873899TRLO0 XLON
396 458.00  15:11:54 00079874135TRLO0 XLON
281 458.00  15:11:55 00079874139TRLO0 XLON
575 456.20  15:26:41 00079875050TRLO0 XLON
778 457.20  15:32:16 00079875224TRLO0 XLON
793 460.00  15:46:39 00079875755TRLO0 XLON
654 458.40  15:56:30 00079876148TRLO0 XLON
402 460.40  16:09:49 00079876729TRLO0 XLON
262 460.40  16:09:49 00079876730TRLO0 XLON
708 460.40  16:12:44 00079876803TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries
 
Molten Ventures plc
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)
 		 +44 (0)20 7931 8800
cosec@molten.vc 
Deutsche Numis
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker
Joshua Hughes
Liam Kingsmill
 		 +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Berenberg
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker
Ben Wright
Harry Nicholas
Mark Whitmore
 		 +44 (0)20 3207 7800
Sodali & Co
Public relations
Elly Williamson
Sam Austrums		 +44 (0)7889 297 217
molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures
Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than £700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc
 

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: POS
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
Sequence No.: 422163
EQS News ID: 2298014

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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