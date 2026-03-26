Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)

Transaction in Own Shares



26-March-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST





Molten Ventures plc

("Molten" or the "Company")



Transaction in own shares

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 25 March 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) (“Deutsche Numis”), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 28 January 2026.

Ordinary shares purchased: 20,000

Highest price paid per share: 46 3.40 p

Lowest price paid per share: 454.20 p

Volume weighted average price paid: 460.0335p



Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,848,510 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,197,940.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 792 456.80 08:49:11 00079859399TRLO0 XLON 771 456.00 08:49:11 00079859400TRLO0 XLON 682 456.80 08:52:56 00079859463TRLO0 XLON 745 454.20 09:48:02 00079862210TRLO0 XLON 320 456.40 10:02:32 00079862709TRLO0 XLON 166 455.80 10:07:39 00079862860TRLO0 XLON 83 455.80 10:07:39 00079862861TRLO0 XLON 551 455.80 10:07:39 00079862862TRLO0 XLON 785 459.60 11:12:13 00079865300TRLO0 XLON 257 460.00 11:12:13 00079865301TRLO0 XLON 807 461.80 11:47:42 00079866136TRLO0 XLON 78 462.60 12:23:04 00079867261TRLO0 XLON 599 462.60 12:23:06 00079867300TRLO0 XLON 740 462.60 13:00:23 00079868828TRLO0 XLON 756 462.60 13:08:51 00079869013TRLO0 XLON 700 463.40 13:43:51 00079870021TRLO0 XLON 9 463.40 13:43:51 00079870022TRLO0 XLON 371 462.60 13:47:01 00079870208TRLO0 XLON 309 463.40 13:49:57 00079870331TRLO0 XLON 416 463.40 13:49:57 00079870332TRLO0 XLON 708 462.60 13:51:59 00079870485TRLO0 XLON 694 462.80 13:51:59 00079870486TRLO0 XLON 663 461.20 14:26:06 00079872150TRLO0 XLON 354 462.60 14:39:08 00079872642TRLO0 XLON 377 462.60 14:39:08 00079872643TRLO0 XLON 109 462.60 14:48:21 00079873089TRLO0 XLON 357 462.60 14:48:21 00079873090TRLO0 XLON 34 462.60 14:49:26 00079873151TRLO0 XLON 10 462.60 14:53:27 00079873448TRLO0 XLON 143 462.60 14:54:08 00079873480TRLO0 XLON 89 462.60 14:54:08 00079873481TRLO0 XLON 106 462.60 14:54:08 00079873482TRLO0 XLON 40 461.80 14:58:56 00079873622TRLO0 XLON 754 461.80 14:58:56 00079873623TRLO0 XLON 100 461.00 14:59:46 00079873665TRLO0 XLON 357 461.00 15:06:41 00079873897TRLO0 XLON 17 461.00 15:06:41 00079873898TRLO0 XLON 302 461.00 15:06:41 00079873899TRLO0 XLON 396 458.00 15:11:54 00079874135TRLO0 XLON 281 458.00 15:11:55 00079874139TRLO0 XLON 575 456.20 15:26:41 00079875050TRLO0 XLON 778 457.20 15:32:16 00079875224TRLO0 XLON 793 460.00 15:46:39 00079875755TRLO0 XLON 654 458.40 15:56:30 00079876148TRLO0 XLON 402 460.40 16:09:49 00079876729TRLO0 XLON 262 460.40 16:09:49 00079876730TRLO0 XLON 708 460.40 16:12:44 00079876803TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc

Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Joshua Hughes

Liam Kingsmill

+44 (0)20 7260 1000 Berenberg

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Ben Wright

Harry Nicholas

Mark Whitmore

+44 (0)20 3207 7800 Sodali & Co

Public relations

Elly Williamson

Sam Austrums +44 (0)7889 297 217

molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than £700m to 30 September 2025.