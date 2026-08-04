TransDigm Group Aktie
WKN DE: A0JEP3 / ISIN: US8936411003
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04.08.2026 13:33:40
TransDigm Group Boosts FY26 Outlook - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, TransDigm Group Inc. (TDG) raised its earnings, adjusted earnings and net sales guidance for the full-year 2026 to reflect strong third quarter performance, exceeding bookings expectations, and current momentum.
For fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings in a range of $35.38 to $36.21 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $40.62 to $41.46 per share on net sales between $10.47 billion and $10.55 billion.
Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $33.91 to $35.29 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $38.83 to $40.21 per share on net sales between $10.30 billion and $10.42 billion.
In Tuesday's pre-market trading, TDG is trading on the NYSE at $1,323.90, up $36.97 or 2.87 percent.
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