07.05.2024 13:21:58

TransDigm Group Incorporated Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $403 million, or $6.97 per share. This compares with $304 million, or $5.32 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, TransDigm Group Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $462 million or $7.99 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $7.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.8% to $1.92 billion from $1.59 billion last year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $403 Mln. vs. $304 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $6.97 vs. $5.32 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.92 Bln vs. $1.59 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $26.06 - $27.40 Full year revenue guidance: $7,680 - $7,800 Mln

TransDigm Group IncShs 1 216,50 1,00%

