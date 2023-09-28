Transform Insurance Operations with Guidewire and One Inc’s New ClaimsPay app for InsuranceNow

Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) and One Inc, Guidewire’s strategic payments partner, announced that One Inc’s new ClaimsPay integration is now available to InsuranceNow customers in the Guidewire Marketplace.

Purpose-built for the insurance industry, One Inc’s digital payment solutions enhance the customer experience and provide a unified and frictionless payment experience for all. ClaimsPay, its claims payment solution, enables payees to choose their preferred payment delivery method, improving payment experience.

With Guidewire and One Inc’s new ClaimsPay integration for InsuranceNow, insurers and MGAs can:

Quickly accept and disburse modern payments through a wide variety of channels;

Reduce payment processing expenses by leveraging digital payments;

Access real-time financial reporting, enabling smarter decisions with accurate data; and

Ensure PCI compliance and security to protect policyholders’ sensitive data.

"At One Inc, we focus only on insurance. We are proud to be Guidewire’s strategic payments partner,” said Ian Drysdale, CEO, One Inc. "One Inc’s series of Built by Guidewire apps for both InsuranceSuite and InsuranceNow helps insurers deliver customer choice, control, and convenience in record time with digital premium payments, premium refunds, and claims payments.”

"We celebrate the release of our new ClaimsPay integration for InsuranceNow,” said Zachary Gustafson, General Manager, Claims and InsuranceNow, Guidewire. "Our collaboration with One Inc has grown to serve over 60 joint customers with more than 80 successful customer integrations. We are thrilled that our InsuranceNow customers can now take advantage of cutting-edge seamless digital payment solutions for both inbound premium and outbound claims use cases.”

About One Inc

One Inc is modernizing the insurance industry through a unified and frictionless payment network. Focusing only on the insurance industry, One Inc helps carriers transform their operations by reducing costs, increasing security, and optimizing customer experience. The comprehensive end-to-end digital payments platform provides expanded payment options, multi-channel digital communications, and rapid digital claim payment, even for the most complex insurance use cases. As one of the fastest growing digital payments platforms in the insurance industry, One Inc manages billions of dollars per year in premiums and claim payments. For more information, please visit www.oneinc.com.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect ecosystem and Ready for Guidewire

Guidewire’s solution ecosystem is the largest in the P&C industry, with over 185 solution partners providing over 215 integrations in the Guidewire Marketplace. Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partners provide software, technology, and data solutions as well as insurance support services. Our Solution partners help drive business value and innovation for insurers by developing and delivering integrations, extensions, apps, and other complementary solutions for Guidewire products. All of our Ready for Guidewire partner solutions are validated for security, quality, and compatibility with Guidewire, and can be found on the Guidewire Marketplace.

For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect, please visit http://www.guidewire.com/partners.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and machine learning to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 540 insurers in 40 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with more than 1,600 successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

