RealNetworks Aktie

RealNetworks für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JDKL / ISIN: US75605L7082

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
02.02.2026 13:41:26

TransUnion To Acquire RealNetworks' Mobile Unit

(RTTNews) - TransUnion (TRU), an information and insights company, on Monday said it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the mobile division of RealNetworks Inc. (RNWK), expanding its capabilities in fraud prevention and trusted communications.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2026. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The acquisition is aimed at strengthening TransUnion's mobile communications offerings through advanced artificial intelligence, machine learning and real-time analytics across text messages, multimedia messaging and phone calls.

The company said the deal will enhance its ability to detect fraudulent activity and improve customer engagement for businesses and consumers.

RealNetworks' mobile division brings established relationships with global telecom service providers and technology that identifies fraudulent calls and messages, enables secure branded calls, and detects synthetic and cloned voices during live communications.

The company said the deal will be funded with existing cash and is not expected to have a material impact on leverage, liquidity or 2026 operating results.

In the pre-market trading 0.99% lesser at $78.27 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu TransUnion

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu TransUnion

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

TransUnion 66,00 0,00% TransUnion

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

13:46 Januar 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
13:44 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Januar 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
01.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 5
01.02.26 KW 5: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
01.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 5: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen rutschen am Montag letztlich ab
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendieren zu Monatsbeginn zu Gewinnen. In Fernost ging es zum Wochenstart deutlich nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen