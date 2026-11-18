(RTTNews) - Treasuries have shown another move to the upside during trading on Wednesday, extending the advance seen over the two previous sessions.

Bond prices saw initial weakness but have climbed firmly into positive territory as the day has progressed. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, has fallen 3.5 basis points to 5.068 percent.

The ten-year yield has moved lower for the third straight day, pulling back further off its highest levels in a month.

The continued strength among treasuries comes despite concerns about the outlook for interest rates following recent comments from Federal Reserve officials.

In an interview with CNBC this morning, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said the central bank might need to "shock people" with a half-point rate hike amid persistently high inflation.

"I'm very, very concerned about inflation. It's kind of headed in the wrong direction, and it's spreading out," Waller told CNBC's Steve Liesman. "If you really want to get it down, you've got to start taking more aggressive actions."

Meanwhile, the minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy seeming confirmed the central bank is likely to resume raising rates in the near future.

The Fed minutes said "almost all participants" judged that further action to raise rates would likely be appropriate in order to ensure a timely return of inflation to the 2 percent objective.

"A couple of participants noted that an increase of more than 25 basis points could warrant consideration at the next meeting if incoming inflation data were unfavorable," the Fed said.

The central bank also said a few participants observed that inflation could prove more persistent than anticipated, necessitating a shift to a more restrictive policy stance.

The Fed's next monetary policy meeting is scheduled for December 8-9, with CME Group's FedWatch Tool currently indicating a 94.7 percent chance of a quarter point rate hike.